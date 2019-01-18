Stoll to continue as Renault president after all

Renault said in November that executive vice-president of sales and marketing Thierry Koskas would take over as president starting on January 1.

However, the French car maker announced on Friday that Koskas had left the company and that Stoll would therefore continue in his current role.

"Jerome Stoll will continue in his role as President of Renault Sport Racing following the departure of Thierry Koskas from Groupe Renault," the company said.

No reasons were given for the decision.

Sixty-four year-old Stoll has been at Renault since 1980, becoming president of its sporting arm in 2016.

Renault said in its November announcement that Koskas would report to chief executive Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan at the end of last year, facing accusations of financial misconduct.

While he was ousted from his position as CEO of Nissan, Ghosn has kept his job at Renault.

Nissan has now accused Ghosn of having received £6.9m in "improper" payments.