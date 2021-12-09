Stoker eyes F1 Envoy appointment if he wins FIA election

Stoker is going up against Mohammed ben Sulayem in the vote on 17 December to become the successor of Jean Todt.

With the final countdown underway to the election, Stoker has outlined his vision for how he wants the FIA to approach F1 if he triumphs.

His outline of 10 key pledges for F1 – which covers areas such as safety, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, fans, technology – includes a potential change to the governance.

In particular, he suggests appointing an experienced F1 Envoy to help improve dialogue between the FIA and the sport’s commercial rights holder.

In the document outlining the pledges, he said: “The partnership between the FIA and F1’s commercial rights holder has thrived in recent years, and we want to develop that relationship further.

“To ensure there is strong governance of the sport we propose to consider appointing an F1 Envoy who will act as the conduit between the commercial rights holder and the governing body.

“This will be someone with a deep experience of both F1 and motor sport governance who understands both sides and will strengthen the bond between the two.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, and the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Stoker has pledged to keep F1 committed to a hybrid and sustainable fuels future, and has also eyed moves to simplify the rule book. Furthermore, he is eager to ensure that stewards’ decisions are made easier for fans to understand.

“We want to increase transparency and the understanding of the decision-making process for the teams, drivers and fans,” added the pledge document.

“From decisions by the Stewards on the track to those taken at the top level by the F1 Commission and the FIA World Motor Sport Council, we want everyone in the sport to have full trust in the decisions we make and to understand decisions in plain language.

“It is essential that every driver and team is treated equally and that penalties are consistent and timely throughout the season so a clear and trusted podium can be ensured.”

Speaking about the pledges, Stoker said: “Formula 1 has made great strides forward in recent years under CEO Stefano Domenicali, who has done a fantastic job in leading the sport through a difficult period.

"Now is the time to build on the FIA’s constructive partnership with the championship, making it truly exciting, sustainable, diverse, competitive and enjoyed by all.”