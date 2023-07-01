Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc hopes to exploit special F1 sprint race DRS rule against Verstappen Next / F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen storms to sprint pole, disaster for Mercedes
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Stella downplays McLaren F1 upgrade pace after “bittersweet” qualifying

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andrea Stella has downplayed the performance of the team’s new upgrades in Austria but he admits that it represents a “good platform” from which to progress.

Adam Cooper
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The team opted to give the first step of a new package that will be split over three races only to Lando Norris, allowing it to perform a direct back-to-back with Oscar Piastri’s standard car over the whole Red Bull Ring weekend.

Norris was sixth-fastest in Q1 after losing a lap time to track limits that would have put him third. Subsequently he was third in Q2 and fourth in Q3, behind only Max Verstappen and the two Ferrari drivers.

The consistent performance on a normal dry track indicated that the updates worked well, but Stella was keen to point out that Piastri wasn’t too far behind in the other car.

The Australian lost a lap time to track limits in Q2 that would have left him eighth in that session, only 0.175s off Norris.

Instead, he didn’t progress to Q3 and will start Sunday’s race from 13th place, leading Stella to suggest that the day had been “bittersweet” for the Woking team.

"It's Austria and lap times are quite compact,” Stella told Motorsport.com when asked about Norris’s performance.

“If we see the lap time that was deleted of Oscar in Q2 it's actually not too far from Lando, just a few tenths. This is pretty much in line with what we expected from the package.

“For me the most important thing is that we measured what we expected, which means that the development works, and this is a good platform for the next developments that will come.

“Independently of the result, which is obviously a bit bittersweet today, because Oscar should have been in Q3, the most important thing is the foundation, which seems to be good for the future."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Stella also cautioned that Norris qualified well in Spain and suggested that the team needs to see how the updates perform on upcoming circuits.

“I'm a little prudent because Austria is a track a little bit like Barcelona,” he said. “We were P3 in Barcelona. Obviously the gap was bigger, here I think we are more competitive, looking at the gaps.

“Austria, positive indications, but it needs to be confirmed in other tracks. Austria with the big braking and the high-speed is another one that suits us, and there was no sun again."

Regarding the decision to split the specifications of the cars Stella noted that Austria is known for generating floor and bodywork damage on kerbs, with the added complication of it being a sprint weekend.

"It's just what we were in condition to realise,” he said. “We could have gone with two cars, but especially in Austria as we know is the attrition is high, as we have proven.”

Norris could have a slight advantage over key rivals heading into Saturday’s sprint qualifying session. If the track is dry he is one of only three drivers from the main race top 10 to have new softs for SQ3, along with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Potential rivals such as Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly have no new softs left.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Leclerc hopes to exploit special F1 sprint race DRS rule against Verstappen

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen storms to sprint pole, disaster for Mercedes
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death Stroll: F1 "playing with fire" if Spa is not changed after van 't Hoff's death

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Button "pretty happy" with top-10 NASCAR qualifying effort

Button "pretty happy" with top-10 NASCAR qualifying effort

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Button "pretty happy" with top-10 NASCAR qualifying effort Button "pretty happy" with top-10 NASCAR qualifying effort

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Lightning forces postponement of Chicago Xfinity race to Sunday

Lightning forces postponement of Chicago Xfinity race to Sunday

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Chicago

Lightning forces postponement of Chicago Xfinity race to Sunday Lightning forces postponement of Chicago Xfinity race to Sunday

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe