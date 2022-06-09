Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Gasly considering "all options" after Perez's new Red Bull F1 deal Next / Magnussen: Two F1 race directors leading to more inconsistencies
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Steiner: "Not possible" for Schumacher to continue run of F1 crashes

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says that Mick Schumacher cannot continue to have major accidents as the team's budget comes under pressure.

Adam Cooper
By:
Steiner: "Not possible" for Schumacher to continue run of F1 crashes
Listen to this article

The German had a huge crash during the Monaco GP, wiping the gearbox off the back of his car, just a few weeks after an equally destructive crash in qualifying in Jeddah.

He also sustained damage when he collided with Sebastian Vettel in the late stages of the Miami GP.

The chassis crashed in Monaco is currently under repair, while Schumacher has lost the use of the gearbox that was torn off in the impact.

"It's just not possible to continue like this," said Steiner. "And he knows that. He's also crashing into a wall at some stage. It's also not healthy.

"Obviously he wants to score points, and if you crash into the wall, you don't score points.

"He knows that, so it's like putting pressure on and telling him you shouldn't go and crash. I don't do that. I never do that. Because I think they know that they shouldn't be crashing.

"So I think there's a lot of things going on, but there is not one simple answer. We need to see how we go forward. There's a lot of things we have to sort out now."

He added: "This is a sport that's very competitive. And it's easy to overstep a little bit your mark, and you'll make a big damage, especially on this race track, like Monte Carlo, Jeddah, here, Montreal is another one, Singapore, and he just needs to adjust himself not to do what was done in Monte Carlo.

"But it's not me telling him five times to make it any better, I think it's making it worse, because it's like, I get this, and then maybe you get a counter reaction."

Steiner said the crashes have meant the team has already surpassed its damage allowance for the 2022 season.

"We have passed that allowance, we passed that in Jeddah. We are in front of the allowance, I would love to be in front of how many points we scored, but we are in front of the allowance for crashes."

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 crash

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 crash

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

But the team boss insisted he didn't need to give Schumacher a lecture about the cost of the damage as it was obvious that it wasn't positive for the team.

"No, we spoke about it, but I don't go into explaining him how much or how I need to run the team," he said.

"He reads what you guys write, so he comes to me and asks is it really this amount of money? I said, I don't know, because I haven't said it. So you it's an estimation, but yes, it is this amount of money."

Steiner stressed that while bigger teams are concerned about the impact of crashes on the cost cap, with Haas the issue is what the team has available to spend on replacement parts from suppliers Dallara and Ferrari.

"The budget cap is not the problem," he said. "The budget is the problem, because we are not at the budget cap.

"So obviously, this is never a good thing to add, and the additional problem we have got now is just the speed to keep up to make parts is getting more and more difficult.

"And Dallara, they work day and night just that we have spares here, so we can keep on going. The money is always an issue because you have to pay, but actually the issue was to have enough parts made because the production can do so much.

"You don't have five moulds for fairings, you've got one mould, and if you keep on making them, it takes time. So it was a challenge, but Dallara do a really good job.

"Suspension-wise Ferrari helped us out because we are running low on suspension as well, because they cannot keep up with making it. But otherwise with the budget, just something else has to give, you cannot keep on just spending money you haven't got."

Read Also:

Steiner conceded that it was difficult to equate crash damage with any potential impact on getting updates to the car.

"No, you cannot quantify it like this," he said. "You just need to try to make savings somewhere else and it's not always you don't go straight from there's crash parts and there's upgrade parts, it's a mix of everything, it's not as simple as this. So you just try to do your best and try to run so that you make your budget predictions.

"There is not one thing which has to be sacrificed. And we are still early in the season, so you can still hope that you can make saving somewhere else, because we are this early. But if you continue like this, you run out of time and money to make the savings."

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly considering "all options" after Perez's new Red Bull F1 deal
Previous article

Gasly considering "all options" after Perez's new Red Bull F1 deal
Next article

Magnussen: Two F1 race directors leading to more inconsistencies

Magnussen: Two F1 race directors leading to more inconsistencies
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery
Formula 1

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery

Schumacher: P6 in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Schumacher: P6 in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call Canadian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call

Steiner: Schumacher must find right balance of F1 performance Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Schumacher must find right balance of F1 performance

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime
Formula 1

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.