Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Turn 8 lock-up cost me Brazilian GP pole Next / Ferrari explains Leclerc’s inter tyre choice mistake
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Steiner: Magnussen's Brazil F1 pole 'wasn’t down to luck'

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says Kevin Magnussen’s shock pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix was not down to luck and is “well deserved” after producing a “perfect” lap.

Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

Magnussen scored the first pole position of his F1 career at Interlagos on Friday after making the most of his track position advantage at the start of Q3 in damp conditions.

Magnussen’s early lap time put him on provisional pole, two tenths of a second clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, after getting to the front of the queue to exit the pits before the expected rain hit the track.

A red flag following George Russell’s spin into the gravel meant that by the time the session resumed, the rain had intensified and meant no one could beat Magnussen’s effort.

It sparked wild celebrations for Magnussen and Haas, the team celebrating its first pole since joining the F1 grid back in 2016.

Haas team principal Steiner said on Sky Sports after qualifying that it ranked “number one” among his career moments, saying he had been “scared to dream” of such an achievement.

“We are trying hard, the whole team has been trying hard for seven years, and then circumstances let us pull this one off,” said Steiner.

“But I think it was not luck. It was well deserved, from the driver, from the team being on the right tyres at the right time, Kevin putting a lap down when it was needed.

“You need to go out there, he was first out there. You can say yeah, he had an advantage, but [as] a disadvantage, he had nobody to gauge with. He was on his own. He put a lap down, and it stuck.

“When it rains soup, you need to have a spoon! And we had a spoon ready today!”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, receives his Pirelli Pole Position award from Felipe Massa

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, receives his Pirelli Pole Position award from Felipe Massa

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Steiner said Magnussen put “just a perfect lap down” in the conditions on slick tyres, having known it was key to get into the pit lane early before the session went green.

“We just can do what we can do,” said Steiner. “I think the other cars that are only 10, 15, 20 seconds behind us, they couldn’t do what he did.

“A credit to him, he was given the opportunity and he took it.”

The result comes on Magnussen’s 100th grand prix weekend for Haas, completing a dramatic turnaround since the start of the year when he was planning to race in sportscars, only to be drafted in as a replacement for Nikita Mazepin on the eve of the new season.

“He deserves a lot, the whole team deserves it,” Steiner added.

“We always work hard, we never give up, we keep on fighting, and you will always have naysayers. But welcome to our pole position, naysayers!”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Verstappen: Turn 8 lock-up cost me Brazilian GP pole
Previous article

Verstappen: Turn 8 lock-up cost me Brazilian GP pole
Next article

Ferrari explains Leclerc’s inter tyre choice mistake

Ferrari explains Leclerc’s inter tyre choice mistake
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Gasly and Hamilton among six drivers summoned over Brazil F1 sprint incidents São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Gasly and Hamilton among six drivers summoned over Brazil F1 sprint incidents

Russell: Hard to judge risk/reward passing Verstappen in Brazil sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Russell: Hard to judge risk/reward passing Verstappen in Brazil sprint

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide

Magnussen ‘not even close’ to dreaming of shock first F1 pole São Paulo GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Magnussen ‘not even close’ to dreaming of shock first F1 pole

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime
Formula 1

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas plans to make second F1 2023 driver decision next week
Formula 1

Haas plans to make second F1 2023 driver decision next week

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 teammate
Formula 1

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 teammate

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Verstappen "eating tyres alive" during Brazil F1 sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "eating tyres alive" during Brazil F1 sprint race

Max Verstappen says he was "eating the tyres alive" as he fell from the lead to fourth in Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix sprint, and worries that Red Bull won't be able to match Mercedes in the grand prix.

Gasly and Hamilton among six drivers summoned over Brazil F1 sprint incidents
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly and Hamilton among six drivers summoned over Brazil F1 sprint incidents

Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton are among six drivers summoned to see the stewards on Saturday evening over incidents during the Formula 1 sprint race at Interlagos.

Russell: Hard to judge risk/reward passing Verstappen in Brazil sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Hard to judge risk/reward passing Verstappen in Brazil sprint

George Russell found it “a little bit difficult” judging the risk and reward of passing Max Verstappen to win the Brazil Formula 1 sprint race before making the move stick.

F1 Brazilian GP: Russell takes sprint race win as Verstappen struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP: Russell takes sprint race win as Verstappen struggles

George Russell sensationally ended the Mercedes winless run as he overthrew Max Verstappen to win the final sprint race of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Brazil.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.