Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

WEC
WEC
WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

Gio Ruggiero set to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona
Gio Ruggiero set to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?
Formula 1 Williams launch

Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Stefano Domenicali says Formula 1's new Apple TV deal in the US from 2026 is a major chance to embed the championship in American culture

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali walks in the paddock

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali walks in the paddock

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has set out his vision for the upcoming season as the Apple TV partnership begins, claiming he would like the series to become "part of the culture" in America.

Apple TV will take over the United States coverage of the championship from ESPN from 2026, as it becomes the exclusive US broadcast partner. 

Speaking at a press day in Los Angeles with Apple's senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, Domenicali explained that he hopes the partnership between F1 and Apple will "launch our sport through Apple TV for our American fans".

“That’s a beautiful opportunity that we’re going to do with passion, with determination, because we are resilient," he said, via F1.com. "I always said to Eddy, we have a dream that is more than a dream – it’s an obligation to our fans to develop the sport, to make sure that F1 is becoming a part of the culture here in the United States.

“It’s very respectful of what you love in terms of sports and business, but our dream would be, one day, not only waking up to follow the Super Bowl or NBA or MLS, but also F1. That’s what we’re going to do together.”

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali

Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The partnership between Apple and F1 comes after the success of the F1 movie. The Apple Original Films production starred Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies, and was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Amid the star-studded cast were the real F1 drivers from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who also served as an executive producer. Since its release in June 2025, the film has exceeded $630million at the global box office and is continuing its success through awards season. Most recently, it secured a GRAMMY for Chris Stapleton's track Bad As I Used To Be, which is part of the F1 soundtrack.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Williams: Burning fuel may be key to having enough battery power to finish F1 lap
Next article Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Max Verstappen reveals how he maintains a "super simple" life amid F1 success

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Max Verstappen reveals how he maintains a "super simple" life amid F1 success
More from
Stefano Domenicali

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali hails 2026 F1 engine rules as key to bringing in Cadillac and Audi

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali hails 2026 F1 engine rules as key to bringing in Cadillac and Audi

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali carries Olympic flame as Italy prepares for 2026 Winter Games

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali carries Olympic flame as Italy prepares for 2026 Winter Games

Stefano Domenicali backs Fred Vasseur for 2026 comeback: "We want a strong Ferrari"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Stefano Domenicali backs Fred Vasseur for 2026 comeback: "We want a strong Ferrari"

Latest news

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

WEC
WEC WEC
WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"