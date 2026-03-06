Stefano Domenicali: Premature F1 2026 criticism "not right"

Formula 1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali feels the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were too early to criticise the series' new 2026 regulations.

The two world champions voiced stinging criticism of 2026's complicated new ruleset during Bahrain winter testing, with Hamilton feeling the new power units and their complex energy management requirements are too convoluted to explain to F1 fans. Verstappen felt the level of energy harvesting required with the new cars, which leads to aggressive lift and coast strategies to fill up the battery, was taking away from the essence of racing.

But as the 2026 generation of cars took to the track in Australia for their first competitive outings on Friday, a day which took place without any significant incidents, F1 boss Domenicali felt it was too early to write off the new rules.

"I think it's wrong in general terms to talk bad about an incredible world that is allowing all of us to grow," Domenicali told Sky Sports. "And that's the only thing that I would say is not right. But, you know, I always listen. There is an evolution of driving, it means that the best driver will be able to be the fastest."

The main goal of the new regulations cycle, which places a much bigger emphasis on electric energy and introduces renewable fuel, was to entice new manufacturers, with the likes of Audi, Ford and Cadillac getting involved in F1 to varying degrees while Honda performed a U-turn on its plans to exit.

With that goal largely achieved already, which Domenicali said was "absolutely essential", he is now banking on F1's engineering talent to ramp up the performance of the new machinery. Meanwhile, the Italian is leaving the door open for the FIA to make adjustments if the on-track spectacle isn't up to standard.

"We wanted to attract more manufacturers," Domenicali explained. "We knew that sustainable fuel was an element that would be attractive for the manufacturers, knowing that in terms of mobility, manufacturers should focus not only on electrification and that's why this project started.

"I think the possibility to develop this car, both from the engineering point of view and also from the driver's point of view, will enable us to very, very soon see a car that will be faster. The world of engineers behind F1 is incredible.

"The approach that we have discussed already in the last F1 Commission with the FIA, with the team, is very open. If we see something that needs to be addressed, we're going to address it in that way. But I think that now we are in a world where everyone realises that if there is something clear that has to be done to improve, why not? Let's do it."

