Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 News

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

By:

Red Bull insists there is no reason for it to release its head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows to Formula 1 rival Aston Martin before his contract ends in 2023.

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

Fallows has signed a deal to join Aston Martin as its new technical director, with the Silverstone-based team hoping to get hold of him as soon as possible.

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer said at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix that he hoped to hold talks with Red Bull boss Christian Horner soon to see if there was a chance to release Fallows from his commitments.

“[We will talk] either now or in the near future,” he said. “I haven't planned anything but when we've got more time, that's for sure [going to happen]. It's been a busy few weeks.”

But Szafnauer’s hopes of striking a deal with Red Bull appear slim, with the Milton Keynes-based squad adamant that it intends to hold Fallows to his contract.

Asked about whether there was going to be any movement on Fallows, Horner said: “Our situation with Dan is really clear. He's working on the [2021] car, he is working on next year's car.

“He's still got a significant amount of time. He only signed the contract at the end of last year, so there's a significant period of time before mid 2023 comes up. We'll obviously keep him busy during the rest of his contract.”

Dan Fallows, Red Bull Racing Head of Aerodynamics celebrates on the podium

Dan Fallows, Red Bull Racing Head of Aerodynamics celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull’s insistence in holding on to Fallows is likely to have been made stronger by the fact that Aston Martin also lured aerodynamicist Andrew Alessi to join it as its new head of technical operations.

With it not wanting to encourage Aston Martin to poach more of its personnel, it may elect to use the Fallows situation as an example to show that it will not be a pushover when it comes to holding staff to their full contracts.

However, Horner's stance may also be viewed as an attempt to drive up any financial compensation package that Aston Martin may offer to get Fallows early.

Read Also:

Szafnauer has been clear, however, that his outfit is not done yet with signing up more staff to its expanding operation.

“It's still a work in progress and there are a few more senior positions that we're looking to fill,” he explained. “Some of which we filled we will announce soon, and others will follow.”

Asked if recent staff additions were typical F1 poachings or were more a consequence of staff being available because bigger outfits have had to let personnel go because of the cost cap, Szafnauer said: “I think it's the former rather than the latter.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Previous article

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

1 d
2
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

1 d
3
Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger

1 d
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

22 h
5
IndyCar

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

1 d
Latest news
Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

11m
F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

59m
Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1

Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

1 h
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

1 h
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push 00:49
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be 00:46
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be "a train"

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary 00:40
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

Stuart Codling: Remembering Carlos Reutemann 01:53
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Stuart Codling: Remembering Carlos Reutemann

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

Capito pleased by Williams' F1 disappointment in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Capito pleased by Williams' F1 disappointment in Austrian GP

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull junior Lawson to receive first F1 taste at Goodwood Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull junior Lawson to receive first F1 taste at Goodwood

Verstappen: Red Bull must ensure F1 car is not only dominant in Austria Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull must ensure F1 car is not only dominant in Austria

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? French GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

Trending Today

The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care
Formula 1 Formula 1

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care

Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
1 h
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
2 h
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez Prime

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.

Formula 1
20 h
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Prime

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. Stuart Codling gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.