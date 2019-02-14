Starting a fightback? McLaren F1 unveil the MCL34

McLaren's bid to make their way to the front of the Formula One grid commences with the launch of their 2019 car, the McLaren Renault MCL34.

In a launch event at their Woking headquarters, McLaren took the covers off a 2019-spec car, complete with an evolved livery for this season.

Carrying on with their 'papaya orange' base colour, the car features "vega blue" patches on the front wing, rear wing, and on the back-half of the engine cover.

In conjunction with the launch event, digital renderings were released of the full 2019-spec car.

CEO of McLaren Racing Zak Brown commented:

“The MCL34 is the result of an immense amount of hard work and dedication throughout our team. We’re all committed, motivated and united in our ambition to return McLaren to competitiveness, and the MCL34 is only the start of this process.

“We have a fresh driver pairing, who together represent the new generation of Formula 1 talent, and are an integral part of the team and our collective effort to advance McLaren forward.

“The McLaren family is not only our people and our drivers, but also our superb partners and wonderful fans. We have a strong community of partners which continues to grow, and an incredible fanbase, who have all remained loyal and supportive throughout our highs and lows, and I’d like to thank them as we head into the 2019 season.

“As ever, we move fearlessly forward.”

The former champions have opted for the driver pairing of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, their first complete change of line-up since 2007.

McLaren made the switch to Renault power in 2018 after a bitter split with Honda, but struggled to match the works team or fellow Renault customers Red Bull Racing.

This prompted several key employee changes as they look to find solutions to return to the sharp end of the grid.

By: Luke Murphy

