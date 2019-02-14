Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
James Allen on F1
Topic

James Allen on F1

Main News Innovation Strategy
Previous Next
Formula 1 / News

Starting a fightback? McLaren F1 unveil the MCL34

shares
comments
Starting a fightback? McLaren F1 unveil the MCL34
By:
Feb 14, 2019, 5:33 PM

McLaren's bid to make their way to the front of the Formula One grid commences with the launch of their 2019 car, the McLaren Renault MCL34.

McLaren's bid to make their way to the front of the Formula One grid commences with the launch of their 2019 car, the McLaren Renault MCL34.

In a launch event at their Woking headquarters, McLaren took the covers off a 2019-spec car, complete with an evolved livery for this season.

Carrying on with their 'papaya orange' base colour, the car features "vega blue" patches on the front wing, rear wing, and on the back-half of the engine cover.

In conjunction with the launch event, digital renderings were released of the full 2019-spec car.

CEO of McLaren Racing Zak Brown commented:

“The MCL34 is the result of an immense amount of hard work and dedication throughout our team. We’re all committed, motivated and united in our ambition to return McLaren to competitiveness, and the MCL34 is only the start of this process.

“We have a fresh driver pairing, who together represent the new generation of Formula 1 talent, and are an integral part of the team and our collective effort to advance McLaren forward.

“The McLaren family is not only our people and our drivers, but also our superb partners and wonderful fans. We have a strong community of partners which continues to grow, and an incredible fanbase, who have all remained loyal and supportive throughout our highs and lows, and I’d like to thank them as we head into the 2019 season.

“As ever, we move fearlessly forward.”

The former champions have opted for the driver pairing of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, their first complete change of line-up since 2007.

McLaren made the switch to Renault power in 2018 after a bitter split with Honda, but struggled to match the works team or fellow Renault customers Red Bull Racing.

This prompted several key employee changes as they look to find solutions to return to the sharp end of the grid.

By: Luke Murphy

How well do think McLaren will do this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
Next article
Has McLaren learned from its mistakes?

Previous article

Has McLaren learned from its mistakes?

Next article

Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test

Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Murphy
Tags innovation

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2h ago
Ferrari making Article
Formula 1

Ferrari making "statement" with Vettel/Leclerc claim - Wolff

Barcelona test 1: The latest F1 2019 tech, straight from pitlane Article
Formula 1

Barcelona test 1: The latest F1 2019 tech, straight from pitlane

Latest videos
F1 testing day one: Ferrari strikes first in Spain 16:56
Formula 1

F1 testing day one: Ferrari strikes first in Spain

10h ago
F1 testing 2019: What's going wrong for troubled Williams 04:44
Formula 1

F1 testing 2019: What's going wrong for troubled Williams

18h ago

News in depth
Ferrari making
Formula 1

Ferrari making "statement" with Vettel/Leclerc claim - Wolff

Red Bull not alarmed by Ferrari/Alfa's radical front wings
Formula 1

Red Bull not alarmed by Ferrari/Alfa's radical front wings

F1 set for standard gearboxes as FIA issues tender
Formula 1

F1 set for standard gearboxes as FIA issues tender

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.