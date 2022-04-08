Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

Mercedes driver George Russell believes having the Australian Grand Prix as a standalone event is "too tough" on Formula 1 teams amid a 23-race season.

Luke Smith
By:
Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Listen to this article

F1 has returned to Melbourne two years after the grand prix was cancelled hours before practice was due to begin for the 2020 season opener following the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the paddock.

This year's Australian Grand Prix is round three of the season, but has traditionally been the first race of the campaign. The season started with a Middle East double-header in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

But the standalone nature of the race means most team members only got a few days at home before travelling to Australia early in order to adjust to the time difference.

Russell felt there needed to be more consideration in the future about Australia's placement on the calendar, suggesting it should be paired with a race in the Middle East to break up some of the travel.

"Having Melbourne in between races, especially as a standalone, is too tough for the teams and everybody," Russell said.

"People came out on Saturdays and Sundays to get acclimatised to the conditions, to the timezone change, and it's just too much. I think it needs to be thought about more.

"There's no reason why we couldn't have done a back-to-back with one of the Middle Eastern races. It feels like another double-header for all of the teams with the amount of time that they spend in this part of the world.

"As the season is getting longer and longer, we need to find a better balance."

The last time Australia appeared on the calendar not as the season opener was in 2010, when it served as the second round of the season after Bahrain.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The Malaysian Grand Prix took place one week after Melbourne, allowing those returning to Europe to break up the journey.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner said having Australia as a standalone race made it "very expensive" logistically for teams.

"To come here for one weekend, I think for everybody, it's a massive time change, it's expensive," Horner said.

"From a calendar perspective, it would have been better to have another race that we moved onto from here."

Read Also:

Asked if it was something F1 had to try and resolve for future schedules, Horner said: "It's very tough for them with the calendar, because you've got Easter next weekend for example.

"Fitting the right schedule of races in, there are always issues they are having to work around.

"It is tough for the teams, obviously coming all the way out here for a weekend."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Previous article

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM
Formula 1

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
2 h
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.