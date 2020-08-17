Spanish Grand Prix review podcast
Aug 17, 2020, 12:38 AM
The 2020 Spanish Grand Prix will hardly go down as a Formula 1 classic, but there were still plenty of key storylines developing throughout.
Lewis Hamilton routed the field at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, gapping second-placed Max Verstappen by 24 seconds at the close of the 66-lap affair.
There was more to the race than that, as plenty of radio traffic punctuated a tough race – and Hamilton and Verstappen controlled the airwaves to help dictate their strategies throughout the race.
A mix of race tactics mixed up the midfield, shining a light on some of the more impressive drives down the order as others were caught up in botched strategies and traffic.
Autosport’s esteemed Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by F1 reporter Luke Smith, technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge and GP Racing’s executive editor Stuart Codling to dissect the race as it happened.
