Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

After a pair of races at Silverstone in the UK, F1 is completing its triple header with a solitary round in Spain.

Mercedes has locked out the front row on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton edging Valtteri Bottas in a tight qualifying to take pole position.

The German manufacturer is the favourite for victory again, unless high temperatures leads to a repeat of tyre issues it faced in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last weekend.

Keen to take advantage of any setback for Mercedes would be Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has qualified third on the grid.

The Racing Points will start the race fourth and fifth, with the returning Sergio Perez lining up just ahead of Lance Stroll.

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up ninth and 11th respectively in the two Ferraris.

When is the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on August 16 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Date : Sunday 16th August, 2020

: Sunday 16th August, 2020 Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Spanish GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Barcelona to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the Spanish Grand Prix

The ambient temperature in Barcelona will hover between 23-27C on Sunday.

Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results and starting grid: