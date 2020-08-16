Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 heads to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix on August 16. Here's how can you watch the race from the comfort of your living room.
After a pair of races at Silverstone in the UK, F1 is completing its triple header with a solitary round in Spain.
Mercedes has locked out the front row on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton edging Valtteri Bottas in a tight qualifying to take pole position.
The German manufacturer is the favourite for victory again, unless high temperatures leads to a repeat of tyre issues it faced in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last weekend.
Keen to take advantage of any setback for Mercedes would be Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has qualified third on the grid.
The Racing Points will start the race fourth and fifth, with the returning Sergio Perez lining up just ahead of Lance Stroll.
Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up ninth and 11th respectively in the two Ferraris.
When is the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix?
The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on August 16 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Date: Sunday 16th August, 2020
- Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe: Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.
North America: The Spanish GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.
Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.
Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Barcelona to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.
Can I stream the Spanish Grand Prix?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.
Weather forecast for the Spanish Grand Prix
The ambient temperature in Barcelona will hover between 23-27C on Sunday.
Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results and starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'15.584
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1'15.643
|0.059
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'16.292
|0.708
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|1'16.482
|0.898
|5
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1'16.589
|1.005
|6
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|1'17.029
|1.445
|7
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1'17.044
|1.460
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'17.084
|1.500
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'17.087
|1.503
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'17.136
|1.552
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1'17.168
|1.584
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1'17.192
|1.608
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1'17.198
|1.614
|14
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|1'17.386
|1.802
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1'17.567
|1.983
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'17.908
|2.324
|17
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1'18.089
|2.505
|18
|George Russell
|Williams
|1'18.099
|2.515
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1'18.532
|2.948
|20
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1'18.697
|3.113
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Spanish GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral