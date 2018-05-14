Spanish Grand Prix driver ratings

Top scores for the winners of the 'Class A' and 'Class B' races in Spain, and some very low scores for those who threw their weekends away with big errors.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 10

This was more like the Hamilton we, and the man himself, are used to seeing. His qualifying performance was strong, beating Bottas to pole position by four-hundredths partly thanks to his superiority in the medium speed stuff. He executed the race superbly, building a lead in the first stint that meant he had plenty in reserve. Made it look easier than it was.