The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Red Bull and Mercedes will again go head-to-head in the fourth round of the 2021 Formula 1 season at Barcelona this weekend. Here's how and when can you watch the Spanish Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ever since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, Mercedes has held a comfortable advantage over the rest of the field at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. In fact, if it wasn't for the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the start of the 2016 race, Mercedes would have likely enjoyed a run of seven consecutive victories in the Spanish GP.

Mercedes also topped both practice sessions at Barcelona on Friday to start the weekend on a strong note, but long-run data suggests Red Bull could potentially have an upper hand come Sunday.

When is the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix will be held at Barcelona on May 9 at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

