Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ever since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, Mercedes has held a comfortable advantage over the rest of the field at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. In fact, if it wasn't for the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the start of the 2016 race, Mercedes would have likely enjoyed a run of seven consecutive victories in the Spanish GP.

Mercedes also topped both practice sessions at Barcelona on Friday to start the weekend on a strong note, but long-run data suggests Red Bull could potentially have an upper hand come Sunday.

When is the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix will be held at Barcelona on May 9 at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

Date : Sunday, May 9, 2021

: Sunday, May 9, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

