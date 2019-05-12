Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Special feature

Spanish GP: Animated lapchart of the Barcelona race

shares
comments
Spanish GP: Animated lapchart of the Barcelona race
By:
1h ago

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which charts the pitstops and position changes.

Regular Version

 



Zoomed Version

 
Next article
Norris "doesn't know what Stroll was thinking" in crash

Previous article

Norris "doesn't know what Stroll was thinking" in crash

Next article

Hamilton "inspired" by message from ill fan

Hamilton "inspired" by message from ill fan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Charles Bradley
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spanish GP: Hamilton leads fifth straight Mercedes 1-2 Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Spanish GP: Hamilton leads fifth straight Mercedes 1-2

2h ago
Norris "doesn't know what Stroll was thinking" in crash Article
Formula 1

Norris "doesn't know what Stroll was thinking" in crash

Mercedes, Hamilton discussed Ferrari appeal in contract talks Article
Formula 1

Mercedes, Hamilton discussed Ferrari appeal in contract talks

Latest videos
Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP 08:33
Formula 1

Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP

May 11, 2019
Starting Grid for the Spanish GP 00:57
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Spanish GP

May 11, 2019

News in depth
Hamilton "inspired" by message from ill fan
Formula 1

Hamilton "inspired" by message from ill fan

Spanish GP: Animated lapchart of the Barcelona race
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Animated lapchart of the Barcelona race

Norris "doesn't know what Stroll was thinking" in crash
Formula 1

Norris "doesn't know what Stroll was thinking" in crash

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.