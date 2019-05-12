Spanish GP: Animated lapchart of the Barcelona race
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which charts the pitstops and position changes.
Regular Version
Zoomed Version
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Spanish GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
