Spanish GP: Starting grid in pictures

12/05/2018 03:11
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Spanish GP in Barcelona, the fifth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'16.173
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'16.213
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'16.305
4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'16.612
5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'16.816
6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'16.818
7: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.676
8: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'17.721
9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'17.790
10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.835
11: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'18.323
12: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'18.463
13: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'18.696
14: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'18.910
15: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'19.098
16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'18.923
17: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'19.493
18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'20.225
19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'19.695 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time
