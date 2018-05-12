Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events
Formula 1 Spanish GP Special feature

Spanish GP: Starting grid in pictures

0 shares
Get alerts
12/05/2018 03:11
Slider List

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Spanish GP in Barcelona, the fifth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'16.173

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'16.173
1/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'16.213

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'16.213
2/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'16.305

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'16.305
3/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'16.612

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'16.612
4/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'16.816

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'16.816
5/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'16.818

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'16.818
6/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

7: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.676

7: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.676
7/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

8: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'17.721

8: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'17.721
8/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'17.790

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'17.790
9/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.835

10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'17.835
10/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

11: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'18.323

11: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'18.323
11/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

12: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'18.463

12: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'18.463
12/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

13: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'18.696

13: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'18.696
13/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

14: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'18.910

14: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'18.910
14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

15: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'19.098

15: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'19.098
15/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'18.923

16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'18.923
16/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

17: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'19.493

17: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'19.493
17/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'20.225

18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'20.225
18/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'19.695 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'19.695 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
19/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time

20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time
20/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events