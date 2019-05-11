Sign in
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Top List

Spanish GP: Starting grid in pictures

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'15.406

1/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'16.040

2/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'16.272

3/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'16.357

4/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

5: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'16.588

5/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

6: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'16.708

6/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

7: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'16.911

7/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'16.922

8/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

9: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'17.573

9/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'17.338

10/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

11: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'17.445

11/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

12: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'17.599

12/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19, 1'18.106 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

13/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

14: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'17.788

14/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

15: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'17.886

15/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19, 1'18.404

16/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

17: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'18.471

17/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

18: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'18.664

18/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'20.254

19/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

20: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'19.072 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

20/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, the fifth round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…

