Spanish GP: Starting grid in pictures
1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'15.406
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'16.040
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'16.272
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'16.357
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
5: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'16.588
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
6: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'16.708
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
7: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'16.911
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'16.922
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
9: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'17.573
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'17.338
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
11: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'17.445
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
12: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'17.599
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19, 1'18.106 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
14: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'17.788
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
15: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'17.886
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19, 1'18.404
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
17: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'18.471
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
18: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'18.664
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'20.254
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
20: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'19.072 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, the fifth round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…
Previous article
Low battery a factor in Hamilton's "not good enough" qualifying
Next article
Why Ferrari fast-tracked its updates for Spain
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Spanish GP
|Drivers
|Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
|Author
|Charles Bradley
breaking news