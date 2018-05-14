How Hamilton got his mojo back and Vettel lost his

Lewis Hamilton's dominant Spanish Grand Prix win was worth the same number of points as the Azerbaijan triumph that fell into his lap two weeks earlier, but the circumstances and psychological implications were very different.

Lewis Hamilton's second consecutive victory could not have been more different to the first. While his latest triumph in the Spanish Grand Prix was worth the same 25 points his Azerbaijan win was, the Mercedes driver valued it more highly. And rightly so, for last Sunday he was at his imperious best.

This was vintage Hamilton of the kind we did not see in Bahrain, China or Baku. The man himself was delighted with being back on form, a very different feeling from the Azerbaijan "lottery" win that made him feel sheepish on the podium. And the reason for this return to form? Confidence.