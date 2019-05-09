Sign in
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Analysis

Spanish GP: Latest F1 tech upgrades, straight from pitlane

Spanish GP: Latest F1 tech upgrades, straight from pitlane
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
1h ago

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Barcelona pitlane at the Spanish Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Click through the images below...

Mercedes AMG F1 sidepods

Mercedes AMG F1 sidepods
1/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes has numerous new parts available for the Spanish GP, one of which is a new set of sidepod deflectors, pictured here. The new deflectors feature three elements rather than two, as the designers look to better influence the tyre wake ahead.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
2/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

New mirrors and stalks can also be found on the Mercedes W10 this weekend, as the team follows in the footsteps of others with a more aerodynamically-beneficial design. The main mirror housing body is now hung from a flow conditioner to improve flow around it and over the nearby surfaces.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
3/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Here’s a rear-ward view of the W10’s mirror which has a smaller wide angle mirror mounted in the lower corner for better visibility.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
4/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has also made an alteration to its front wing for the Spanish GP as it incorporates another, albeit shorter, slot in the tipped section (third upper flap up).

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
5/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Here’s a great overview of the region around the sidepods, with alterations made to the boomerang winglet above the bargeboards and a clearer view of the new triple element sidepod deflector in situ, with the lower attachment point also clearly divided into two elements.

Ferrari SF90 engine cover

Ferrari SF90 engine cover
6/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari has a new engine cover that features a notch behind the airbox section.

Ferrari technical detail

Ferrari technical detail
7/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Scuderia has also made changes to the front wing, with a wider, more sweeping angle being utilized which should help drive more flow outboard around the front tyre.

McLaren technical detail

McLaren technical detail
8/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has made changes to the rear wing with upwash strikes added to the upper-rear corner.

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
9/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Toro Rosso has two front wing specifications available, the upper of the two on show here is the new one and features a different curvature to the base of the endplate, along with revisions to the inner and outer footplates to accommodate the change in flow direction and velocity.

Toro Rosso technical detail

Toro Rosso technical detail
10/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A nice view of Toro Rosso’s rear wing, not new but worth noting is the shape of the upper corner of the endplate which is attempting to infer a similar aerodynamic effect to the previous louvred designs that are no longer permissible.

Toro Rosso technical detail

Toro Rosso technical detail
11/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This angle from over the top of the STR14’s rear wing endplate allows us to discern that shaping already described.

Ferrari SF90 floor

Ferrari SF90 floor
12/17

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A close up of the slots on the edge of the Ferrari SF90’s floor.

Ferrari SF90 front brake

Ferrari SF90 front brake
13/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at Ferrari’s front brake assembly during construction and without the brake drum on reveals some of the internal detail.

Red Bull Racing technical detail

Red Bull Racing technical detail
14/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A similar look at Red Bull’s RB15 shows us the pipework that traverses the front brake assembly that takes air collected at the inboard end and directs it out through the wheel rim.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
15/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Similarly over at Mercedes, it has a large crossover pipe which feeds down toward the axle line and will promote through flow from the inlet out through the wheel rim for aerodynamic gain.

Haas F1 Team technical detail

Haas F1 Team technical detail
16/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Looking across toward the Haas VF19’s front wing endplate, we can see how the designers have created a fin around the thermal imaging camera to just assist where possible the movement of air across and around the front tyre.

Ferrari SF90 engine bay

Ferrari SF90 engine bay
17/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A great view of the Ferrari power unit as the mechanics prepare the car for action this weekend.

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Teams Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, Toro Rosso, Haas F1 Team
Author Giorgio Piola
