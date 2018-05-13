Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Spanish GP Special feature

Spanish GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Assistant Technical Editor
13/05/2018 07:53
Slider List

As Formula 1 returns to Europe, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Barcelona pitlane.

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing
1/19

A close-up view of the triple-inlet nose being run for the first time this weekend.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing
2/19

The complex front wing on the MCL33.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 technical detail

McLaren MCL33 technical detail
3/19

A close-up of the new turning vanes adopted by McLaren this weekend. Also note how the narrowing of the nose exposes more of the lower chassis inlets.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33

McLaren MCL33
4/19

Alonso's MCL33 is painted with flo-viz to check the bargeboards and associated aerodynamic paraphernalia is acting as expected. Also note the inclusion of a new deflector panel, which has sprouted up from the floor’s axe-head.

Photo by: Edd Straw

McLaren MCL33 detail

McLaren MCL33 detail
5/19

New deflector panels include a tall, forward element connecting the previous two panel configuration to the floor’s axe-head.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 rear detail

McLaren MCL33 rear detail
6/19

A close-up of McLaren's new diffuser in Spain which features a revised central section with several perforations.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-18

Haas F1 Team VF-18
7/19

Haas mechanics remove the entire halo structure from their car during free practice, note use of a boomerang winglet rather than small vortex generators.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF-71H rear diffuser detail

Ferrari SF-71H rear diffuser detail
8/19

Ferrari painted flow-viz on the SF71H’s diffuser during Free Practice to ascertain whether the more squared central section scheduled to be used this weekend is working as expected.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo

Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo
9/19

The FIA's Charlie Whiting takes an interest in Ferrari's new halo-mounted mirror and winglet solution.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H with mirror on halo

Ferrari SF71H with mirror on halo
10/19

A rearward shot of the new halo mounted wing mirror and winglet combo being used by Ferrari this weekend.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H

Ferrari SF71H
11/19

An overview of the Ferrari SF71H as it is pushed down the pitlane.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14

Red Bull Racing RB14
12/19

Red Bull’s new slotted bargeboard solution and revised leading floor edge which now features six strakes rather the three.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor
13/19

Slotted floor ahead of the rear tyre features eight slots and one enclosed hole.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 with aero sensors

Red Bull Racing RB14 with aero sensors
14/19

Ricciardo's RB14 with a pair of Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels, which are used to collect data on the new parts that have been installed this weekend.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear brakes

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear brakes
15/19

A look at the complexity of the brake duct fins and outer diffuser channel on the W09.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
16/19

The W09’s front suspension, note the new vertical fin mounted atop the already raised wishbone akin to the solution used by Sauber since the start of the season.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Williams FW41 steering wheel

Williams FW41 steering wheel
17/19

Williams’ butterfly-shaped steering wheel which means the display is mounted behind on the dashboard.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
18/19

Flo-viz applied to the floor to ascertain the airflow conditions on that particular section of the car.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
19/19

Compare that with an overview of the W09.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Article type Special feature
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
