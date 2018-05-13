Spanish GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

As Formula 1 returns to Europe, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Barcelona pitlane.
McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing
A close-up view of the triple-inlet nose being run for the first time this weekend.
McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing
The complex front wing on the MCL33.
McLaren MCL33 technical detail
A close-up of the new turning vanes adopted by McLaren this weekend. Also note how the narrowing of the nose exposes more of the lower chassis inlets.
McLaren MCL33
Alonso's MCL33 is painted with flo-viz to check the bargeboards and associated aerodynamic paraphernalia is acting as expected. Also note the inclusion of a new deflector panel, which has sprouted up from the floor’s axe-head.
McLaren MCL33 detail
New deflector panels include a tall, forward element connecting the previous two panel configuration to the floor’s axe-head.
McLaren MCL33 rear detail
A close-up of McLaren's new diffuser in Spain which features a revised central section with several perforations.
Haas F1 Team VF-18
Haas mechanics remove the entire halo structure from their car during free practice, note use of a boomerang winglet rather than small vortex generators.
Ferrari SF-71H rear diffuser detail
Ferrari painted flow-viz on the SF71H’s diffuser during Free Practice to ascertain whether the more squared central section scheduled to be used this weekend is working as expected.
Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo
The FIA's Charlie Whiting takes an interest in Ferrari's new halo-mounted mirror and winglet solution.
Ferrari SF71H with mirror on halo
A rearward shot of the new halo mounted wing mirror and winglet combo being used by Ferrari this weekend.
Ferrari SF71H
An overview of the Ferrari SF71H as it is pushed down the pitlane.
Red Bull Racing RB14
Red Bull’s new slotted bargeboard solution and revised leading floor edge which now features six strakes rather the three.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor
Slotted floor ahead of the rear tyre features eight slots and one enclosed hole.
Red Bull Racing RB14 with aero sensors
Ricciardo's RB14 with a pair of Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels, which are used to collect data on the new parts that have been installed this weekend.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear brakes
A look at the complexity of the brake duct fins and outer diffuser channel on the W09.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
The W09’s front suspension, note the new vertical fin mounted atop the already raised wishbone akin to the solution used by Sauber since the start of the season.
Williams FW41 steering wheel
Williams’ butterfly-shaped steering wheel which means the display is mounted behind on the dashboard.
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Flo-viz applied to the floor to ascertain the airflow conditions on that particular section of the car.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Compare that with an overview of the W09.