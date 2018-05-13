Spanish GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing 1 / 19 A close-up view of the triple-inlet nose being run for the first time this weekend. Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing 2 / 19 The complex front wing on the MCL33. Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 technical detail 3 / 19 A close-up of the new turning vanes adopted by McLaren this weekend. Also note how the narrowing of the nose exposes more of the lower chassis inlets. Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 4 / 19 Alonso's MCL33 is painted with flo-viz to check the bargeboards and associated aerodynamic paraphernalia is acting as expected. Also note the inclusion of a new deflector panel, which has sprouted up from the floor’s axe-head. Photo by: Edd Straw

McLaren MCL33 detail 5 / 19 New deflector panels include a tall, forward element connecting the previous two panel configuration to the floor’s axe-head. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 rear detail 6 / 19 A close-up of McLaren's new diffuser in Spain which features a revised central section with several perforations. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-18 7 / 19 Haas mechanics remove the entire halo structure from their car during free practice, note use of a boomerang winglet rather than small vortex generators. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF-71H rear diffuser detail 8 / 19 Ferrari painted flow-viz on the SF71H’s diffuser during Free Practice to ascertain whether the more squared central section scheduled to be used this weekend is working as expected. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo 9 / 19 The FIA's Charlie Whiting takes an interest in Ferrari's new halo-mounted mirror and winglet solution. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H with mirror on halo 10 / 19 A rearward shot of the new halo mounted wing mirror and winglet combo being used by Ferrari this weekend. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H 11 / 19 An overview of the Ferrari SF71H as it is pushed down the pitlane. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 12 / 19 Red Bull’s new slotted bargeboard solution and revised leading floor edge which now features six strakes rather the three. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor 13 / 19 Slotted floor ahead of the rear tyre features eight slots and one enclosed hole. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 with aero sensors 14 / 19 Ricciardo's RB14 with a pair of Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels, which are used to collect data on the new parts that have been installed this weekend. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear brakes 15 / 19 A look at the complexity of the brake duct fins and outer diffuser channel on the W09. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail 16 / 19 The W09’s front suspension, note the new vertical fin mounted atop the already raised wishbone akin to the solution used by Sauber since the start of the season. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Williams FW41 steering wheel 17 / 19 Williams’ butterfly-shaped steering wheel which means the display is mounted behind on the dashboard. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 18 / 19 Flo-viz applied to the floor to ascertain the airflow conditions on that particular section of the car. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images