Spanish GP: Best of team radio

Recap the Spanish Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Grosjean after running wide in FP2
Grosjean: “Oh fudge! Think I’m stuck in the gravel, mate.”
Hartley after his massive FP3 crash
Team: “Are you OK, Brendon? Are you OK?
Hartley: “Yeah, I’m OK.”
Team: “OK. Any idea what happened?”
Hartley: “Yeah, I clipped the grass on the entry.”
Grosjean after being impeded by a Williams in FP3
Grosjean: “What the...”
Team: “Just straight in the middle of the track.”
Grosjean: “****”
Team: “OK. it’s OK. So just look..we’ll get the tyres cleaned off and you’ll go again. OK?”
Raikkonen had to ask twice for a pitstop during qualifying
Raikkonen: “OK. I Box this lap.
Raikkonen: “Did you hear me? Box this lap.”
Team: “Understood Kimi. if you want we can try to do the start? We pass through for the start.”
Grosjean after crashing out on lap 1
Grosjean: “Mate, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”
Team: “Yep.”
Team: “Are you OK, man?”
Grosjean: “Yeah, I’m OK. I was...I tried the outside, Kevin lost it a bit and then I got the dirty air that’s it.”
Team: ”OK man. It’s OK. just remember to go to P-0.”
Gasly wasn’t too impressed with Grosjean
Gasly: “******* guys. Massive crash. Massive crash. I spun.”
Team: “Are you OK?”
Gasly: “I cannot believe it.”
Team: “Are you OK?”
Gasly: “I cannot believe.”
Verstappen made contact with a Williams under VSC
Verstappen: “I have damage to the front wing.”
Team: “Do you need to box?”
Verstappen: “Yeah, I dunno!”
Team: “Stay out. Unless you’ve got big damage.
Verstappen: ‘He suddenly pressed the brake. Take a picture on the straight.”
Alonso while battling with Leclerc
Alonso: “You definitely need to stop talking every overtaking manoeuvre.”
Hamilton celebrates back to back race wins
Hamilton: “Wooooo. Weeee. Now that’s more like it guys! I’m super happy with that. Great job. Hehehe.”