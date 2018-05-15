Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events
Formula 1 Spanish GP Top List

Spanish GP: Best of team radio

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
15/05/2018 07:03
Slider List

Recap the Spanish Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Grosjean after running wide in FP2

Grosjean after running wide in FP2
1/9

Grosjean: “Oh fudge! Think I’m stuck in the gravel, mate.”

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hartley after his massive FP3 crash

Hartley after his massive FP3 crash
2/9

Team: “Are you OK, Brendon? Are you OK?
Hartley: “Yeah, I’m OK.”
Team: “OK. Any idea what happened?”
Hartley: “Yeah, I clipped the grass on the entry.”

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Grosjean after being impeded by a Williams in FP3

Grosjean after being impeded by a Williams in FP3
3/9

Grosjean: “What the...”
Team: “Just straight in the middle of the track.”
Grosjean: “****”
Team: “OK. it’s OK. So just look..we’ll get the tyres cleaned off and you’ll go again. OK?”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Raikkonen had to ask twice for a pitstop during qualifying

Raikkonen had to ask twice for a pitstop during qualifying
4/9

Raikkonen: “OK. I Box this lap.
Raikkonen: “Did you hear me? Box this lap.”
Team: “Understood Kimi. if you want we can try to do the start? We pass through for the start.”

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Grosjean after crashing out on lap 1

Grosjean after crashing out on lap 1
5/9

Grosjean: “Mate, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”
Team: “Yep.”
Team: “Are you OK, man?”
Grosjean: “Yeah, I’m OK. I was...I tried the outside, Kevin lost it a bit and then I got the dirty air that’s it.”
Team: ”OK man. It’s OK. just remember to go to P-0.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Gasly wasn’t too impressed with Grosjean

Gasly wasn’t too impressed with Grosjean
6/9

Gasly: “******* guys. Massive crash. Massive crash. I spun.”
Team: “Are you OK?”
Gasly: “I cannot believe it.”
Team: “Are you OK?”
Gasly: “I cannot believe.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Verstappen made contact with a Williams under VSC

Verstappen made contact with a Williams under VSC
7/9

Verstappen: “I have damage to the front wing.”
Team: “Do you need to box?”
Verstappen: “Yeah, I dunno!”
Team: “Stay out. Unless you’ve got big damage.
Verstappen: ‘He suddenly pressed the brake. Take a picture on the straight.”

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso while battling with Leclerc

Alonso while battling with Leclerc
8/9

Alonso: “You definitely need to stop talking every overtaking manoeuvre.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Hamilton celebrates back to back race wins

Hamilton celebrates back to back race wins
9/9

Hamilton: “Wooooo. Weeee. Now that’s more like it guys! I’m super happy with that. Great job. Hehehe.”

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events