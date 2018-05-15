Spanish GP: Best of team radio

Grosjean after running wide in FP2 1 / 9 Grosjean: “Oh fudge! Think I’m stuck in the gravel, mate.” Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hartley after his massive FP3 crash 2 / 9 Team: “Are you OK, Brendon? Are you OK?

Hartley: “Yeah, I’m OK.”

Team: “OK. Any idea what happened?”

Hartley: “Yeah, I clipped the grass on the entry.” Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Grosjean after being impeded by a Williams in FP3 3 / 9 Grosjean: “What the...”

Team: “Just straight in the middle of the track.”

Grosjean: “****”

Team: “OK. it’s OK. So just look..we’ll get the tyres cleaned off and you’ll go again. OK?” Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Raikkonen had to ask twice for a pitstop during qualifying 4 / 9 Raikkonen: “OK. I Box this lap.

Raikkonen: “Did you hear me? Box this lap.”

Team: “Understood Kimi. if you want we can try to do the start? We pass through for the start.” Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Grosjean after crashing out on lap 1 5 / 9 Grosjean: “Mate, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Team: “Yep.”

Team: “Are you OK, man?”

Grosjean: “Yeah, I’m OK. I was...I tried the outside, Kevin lost it a bit and then I got the dirty air that’s it.”

Team: ”OK man. It’s OK. just remember to go to P-0.” Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Gasly wasn’t too impressed with Grosjean 6 / 9 Gasly: “******* guys. Massive crash. Massive crash. I spun.”

Team: “Are you OK?”

Gasly: “I cannot believe it.”

Team: “Are you OK?”

Gasly: “I cannot believe.” Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Verstappen made contact with a Williams under VSC 7 / 9 Verstappen: “I have damage to the front wing.”

Team: “Do you need to box?”

Verstappen: “Yeah, I dunno!”

Team: “Stay out. Unless you’ve got big damage.

Verstappen: ‘He suddenly pressed the brake. Take a picture on the straight.” Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Alonso while battling with Leclerc 8 / 9 Alonso: “You definitely need to stop talking every overtaking manoeuvre.” Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images