Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Top List

Spanish GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Spanish GP: Best of team radio
By:
30m ago

Selection of team radio transcripts from the Spanish Grand Prix, the fifth round of 2019 Formula 1 season.

Slider
List

Sainz shows his humorous side

Sainz shows his humorous side
1/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Darren, it’s Tom….sorry Carlos.”
Sainz: “Hello Tom. I’m Darren.”

Verstappen and Bottas had a minor run-in in practice

Verstappen and Bottas had a minor run-in in practice
2/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Verstappen: "Jesus Christ."
Team: "Yep, understood, Max."

Verstappen was asked not to impede Stroll

Verstappen was asked not to impede Stroll
3/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “Ok look out for Stroll now, starting a timed lap.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, no **** him. He also ****** my lap. So he can wait as well. *****”

Hamilton and Vettel nearly came to blows at pit entry before race even started

Hamilton and Vettel nearly came to blows at pit entry before race even started
4/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Hamilton: “Vettel’s just been driving really dangerously in the pit entry. To then do burnouts to the line.”

Vettel urges team to pit him

Vettel urges team to pit him
5/13

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Vettel: “I’m hanging on as good as I can with these vibrations. They are pain in the arse. Do you have a gap?”
Team: “Not yet. Not yet.
Vettel: “You should find one then. I don’t care if it’s traffic. Pit me when you can.”
Team: “OK, copy.”

Usual complain about safety car’s pace

Usual complain about safety car’s pace
6/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Hamilton: “Safety car is going way too slow.”

Haas drivers nearly avoided a major collision

Haas drivers nearly avoided a major collision
7/13

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Team to Magnussen: “Kevin, the message from Gunther to both drivers is to calm down. So both drivers calm down.”
Magnussen: “Yeah absolutely but I have…”
Team: “Understood, yeah.”
Magnussen: “....really **** tyres. If I drop behind him I will drop behind everyone.”

Team to Grosjean: “We need to hold station for now mate, hold station. We just need to calm down. We just need to calm down. If you do it, it has to be clean.”

Steiner had to intervene after the flag was dropped

Steiner had to intervene after the flag was dropped
8/13

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Steiner to Magnussen: “Kevin, the first one to see is me, please.”
Magnussen: “Sure, no problem.”

Steiner to Grosjean: “Romain, this is Gunther. I will, I will sort this out. Stay calm, come back easy. Now just we speak afterwards. But please stay calm. Thank you.

Stroll and Norris tangle

Stroll and Norris tangle
9/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Norris: “I’m sorry guys. I’m out.”
Team: “Can you bring the car back? Can you bring the car back?”
Norris: "No, I can’t. I’m sorry guys.”

Stroll: “I’m out.”
Team: “Copy that mate.”

Hulkenberg was asked to stretch his stint

Hulkenberg was asked to stretch his stint
10/13

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Team: “OK Nico, we need another 20 laps on these tyres”
Hulkenberg: “I think that’s very ambitious.”

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate yet another win

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate yet another win
11/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Get in there, Lewis. What a race drive that was. Awesome day, awesome day in the seat there mate. Fantastic start as well. So yeah, mad dog. Great work.”

Second podium of 2019 for Verstappen and Red Bull

Second podium of 2019 for Verstappen and Red Bull
12/13

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Team: “Well done, Max. That’s P3. Really well done. Drove the socks off it.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, it was not bad. Race was quite good I think.”
Team: “Yep, you worked extremely hard for that, deserve that podium today.”
Horner: “Yeah, well done mate. You were like a metronome today - so consistent. Really, really impressive. Well done.”
Verstappen: “Yeah and good points again so happy with that.”

Points for Sainz and McLaren

Points for Sainz and McLaren
13/13

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Team: “Yes, Carlos get in. P8, great job mate.”
Sainz: “Hahaha. That was fun. We finished the race P8 with no pace! Aah, wooah. That was a tough one guys. But well executed. We still score points when we don’t have pace so bravo, bravo.”

Next article
Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle

Previous article

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle

Next article

Debate: Can Ferrari find a way back?

Debate: Can Ferrari find a way back?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Rachit Thukral
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes

15h ago
Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong Article
Formula 1

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle Article
Formula 1

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle

Latest videos
'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here' 10:50
Formula 1

'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here'

15h ago
Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP 08:33
Formula 1

Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP

May 11, 2019

News in depth
Debate: Can Ferrari find a way back?
Formula 1

Debate: Can Ferrari find a way back?

Spanish GP: Best of team radio
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Best of team radio

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle
Formula 1

Why things might get even worse for Ferrari in F1 title battle

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.