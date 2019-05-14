Spanish GP: Best of team radio
Selection of team radio transcripts from the Spanish Grand Prix, the fifth round of 2019 Formula 1 season.
Sainz shows his humorous side
Team: “Darren, it’s Tom….sorry Carlos.”
Sainz: “Hello Tom. I’m Darren.”
Verstappen and Bottas had a minor run-in in practice
Verstappen: "Jesus Christ."
Team: "Yep, understood, Max."
Verstappen was asked not to impede Stroll
Team: “Ok look out for Stroll now, starting a timed lap.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, no **** him. He also ****** my lap. So he can wait as well. *****”
Hamilton and Vettel nearly came to blows at pit entry before race even started
Hamilton: “Vettel’s just been driving really dangerously in the pit entry. To then do burnouts to the line.”
Vettel urges team to pit him
Vettel: “I’m hanging on as good as I can with these vibrations. They are pain in the arse. Do you have a gap?”
Team: “Not yet. Not yet.
Vettel: “You should find one then. I don’t care if it’s traffic. Pit me when you can.”
Team: “OK, copy.”
Usual complain about safety car’s pace
Hamilton: “Safety car is going way too slow.”
Haas drivers nearly avoided a major collision
Team to Magnussen: “Kevin, the message from Gunther to both drivers is to calm down. So both drivers calm down.”
Magnussen: “Yeah absolutely but I have…”
Team: “Understood, yeah.”
Magnussen: “....really **** tyres. If I drop behind him I will drop behind everyone.”
Team to Grosjean: “We need to hold station for now mate, hold station. We just need to calm down. We just need to calm down. If you do it, it has to be clean.”
Steiner had to intervene after the flag was dropped
Steiner to Magnussen: “Kevin, the first one to see is me, please.”
Magnussen: “Sure, no problem.”
Steiner to Grosjean: “Romain, this is Gunther. I will, I will sort this out. Stay calm, come back easy. Now just we speak afterwards. But please stay calm. Thank you.
Stroll and Norris tangle
Norris: “I’m sorry guys. I’m out.”
Team: “Can you bring the car back? Can you bring the car back?”
Norris: "No, I can’t. I’m sorry guys.”
Stroll: “I’m out.”
Team: “Copy that mate.”
Hulkenberg was asked to stretch his stint
Team: “OK Nico, we need another 20 laps on these tyres”
Hulkenberg: “I think that’s very ambitious.”
Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate yet another win
Team: “Get in there, Lewis. What a race drive that was. Awesome day, awesome day in the seat there mate. Fantastic start as well. So yeah, mad dog. Great work.”
Second podium of 2019 for Verstappen and Red Bull
Team: “Well done, Max. That’s P3. Really well done. Drove the socks off it.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, it was not bad. Race was quite good I think.”
Team: “Yep, you worked extremely hard for that, deserve that podium today.”
Horner: “Yeah, well done mate. You were like a metronome today - so consistent. Really, really impressive. Well done.”
Verstappen: “Yeah and good points again so happy with that.”
Points for Sainz and McLaren
Team: “Yes, Carlos get in. P8, great job mate.”
Sainz: “Hahaha. That was fun. We finished the race P8 with no pace! Aah, wooah. That was a tough one guys. But well executed. We still score points when we don’t have pace so bravo, bravo.”
