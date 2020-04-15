Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Belgian Grand Prix in doubt after mass events ban extended

Tickets
shares
comments
Belgian Grand Prix in doubt after mass events ban extended
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 5:37 PM

Formula 1’s hopes of getting its 2020 season underway this summer without trouble have been dealt a blow after Belgium’s decision to ban all mass gatherings until August 31.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first nine grands prix of the 2020 Formula 1 season have already been either postponed or cancelled, with June's French Grand Prix set to be the tenth race to be pushed back.

On Wednesday, Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmes confirmed that all mass events in the country, such as festivals and large sports events, will be prohibited until August 31. That would include the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix, which was pencilled in on August 30.

The inability to have spectators will be a huge blow to the circuit, which has been a sell-out in recent years with 250,000 fans attending across a weekend, in no small part thanks to the large following of Dutch superstar Max Verstappen.

F1 has talked about holding some grands prix behind closed doors, but it is not yet clear if that would even be an option under the Belgian restrictions, as the sport would still need several hundred people to attend to run the cars and event.

Last week, FIA president Jean Todt said he hoped F1 could still get a calendar put together if racing resumed in July or August.

"Once we know we can start, I think we could really see two-to-three grands prix a month," Todt told Motorsport.com.

"If we start in July/August and go to December, we have six months, from five to six months, multiplied by three and it gives you one option.

"But don't forget we may face situations where one organiser can host the event safely but eventually feels: 'I don't want. I don't feel in the mood to host the event'.

"So ultimately this kind of situation may occur. An event is a celebration, and it's what I mentioned earlier: we may be in a situation where everything is put together to do it but there is no real feeling to celebrate."

Following the announcement, a statement from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit said it was still awaiting confirmation of the decision's impact.

"The National Security Council has decided to ban mass events until 31 August," the statement read. "The Circuit remains attentive to the next communication of the National Security Council. We will inform you as soon as possible of any new developments." 

Next article
Racing life before F1: Valtteri Bottas

Previous article

Racing life before F1: Valtteri Bottas
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP Tickets
Author Filip Cleeren

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
71 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren agrees FIA inspection on Mercedes engine switch

1h
2
Formula 1

Coronavirus crisis the "final wake-up call" for F1 - Seidl

2h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come

3h
4
NASCAR Cup

World of Outlaws addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur

5
Formula 1

Racing life before F1: Valtteri Bottas

1h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered 04:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation 01:41
Formula 1

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally 03:51
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life 03:41
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview 03:14
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview

Latest news

Belgian Grand Prix in doubt after mass events ban extended
F1

Belgian Grand Prix in doubt after mass events ban extended

Racing life before F1: Valtteri Bottas
F1

Racing life before F1: Valtteri Bottas

McLaren agrees FIA inspection on Mercedes engine switch
F1

McLaren agrees FIA inspection on Mercedes engine switch

Coronavirus crisis the "final wake-up call" for F1 - Seidl
F1

Coronavirus crisis the "final wake-up call" for F1 - Seidl

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come
F1

How Mercedes' Shanghai 2012 win was a sign of things to come

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.