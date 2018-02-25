How to solve F1's livery crisis

Formula 1 is being let down by teams regularly opting for conservative and samey colour schemes - but could a simple rule tweak address the issue and encourage more creativity?

Great expectations can breed great disappointments and Formula 1’s launch season tends to lure fans into that very trap each year. The excitement of new cars and new designs remains undimmed as the insanity of expecting something shocking when teams are universally conservative takes hold.

Seeing the new challengers get unveiled is such an intriguing part of the season, even for years like this, when a stable ruleset means the fundamental look of the cars stays the same. Yet F1 teams fail to deliver time and time again.