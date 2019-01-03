Gallery: All 68 of Michael Schumacher's pole positions

Slider List 1994 Monaco GP, Benetton B194 1 / 68 Photo by: Sutton Images 1994 Spanish GP, Benetton B194 2 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 Canadian GP, Benetton B194 3 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 Hungarian GP, Benetton B194 4 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 European GP, Benetton B194 5 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1994 Japanese GP, Benetton B194 6 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1995 San Marino GP, Benetton B195 7 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1995 Spanish GP, Benetton B195 8 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1995 Canadian GP, Benetton B195 9 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1995 Japanese GP, Benetton B195 10 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1996 San Marino GP, Ferrari F310 11 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1996 Monaco GP, Ferrari F310 12 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1996 French GP, Ferrari F310 13 / 68 Photo by: Sutton Images 1996 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F310 14 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1997 Canadian GP, Ferrari F310B 15 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1997 French GP, Ferrari F310B 16 / 68 Photo by: Sutton Images 1997 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F310B 17 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1998 Italian GP, Ferrari F300 18 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1998 Luxembourg GP, Ferrari F300 19 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 1998 Japanese GP, Ferrari F300 20 / 68 Photo by: Sutton Images 1999 Canadian GP, Ferrari F399 (pictured here with Eddie Irvine) 21 / 68 Photo by: Sutton Images 1999 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F399 22 / 68 Photo by: Sutton Images 1999 Japanese GP, Ferrari F399 23 / 68 Photo by: Sutton Images 2000 Spanish GP, Ferrari F1-2000 24 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 2000 Monaco GP, Ferrari F1-2000 25 / 68 Photo by: XPB Images 2000 Canadian GP, Ferrari F1-2000 26 / 68 Photo by: XPB Images 2000 French GP, Ferrari F1-2000 27 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 2000 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F1-2000 28 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 2000 Italian GP, Ferrari F1-2000 29 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2000 United States GP, Ferrari F1-2000 30 / 68 Photo by: XPB Images 2000 Japanese GP, Ferrari F1-2000 31 / 68 Photo by: XPB Images 2000 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F1-2000 32 / 68 Photo by: XPB Images 2001 Australian GP, Ferrari F2001 33 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2001 34 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 Brazilian GP, Ferrari F2001 35 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2001 36 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 Austrian GP, Ferrari F2001 37 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 Canadian GP, Ferrari F2001 38 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 European GP, Ferrari F2001 39 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 British GP, Ferrari F2001 40 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2001 41 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2001 United States GP, Ferrari F2001 42 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 2001 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2001 43 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2002 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2001 44 / 68 Photo by: Shell Motorsport 2002 San Marino GP, Ferrari F2002 45 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2002 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2002 46 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2002 German GP, Ferrari F2002 47 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2002 Belgian GP, Ferrari F2002 48 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2002 United States GP, Ferrari F2002 49 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2002 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2002 50 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 2003 Australian GP, Ferrari F2002 51 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2003 San Marino GP, Ferrari F2002 (pictured here with Jean Todt) 52 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2003 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2003-GA 53 / 68 Photo by: Brousseau Photo 2003 Austrian GP, Ferrari F2003-GA 54 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 2003 Italian GP, Ferrari F2003-GA 55 / 68 Photo by: LAT Images 2004 Australian GP, Ferrari F2004 56 / 68 Photo by: Brousseau Photo 2004 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2004 57 / 68 Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation 2004 Bahrain GP, Ferrari F2004 58 / 68 Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation 2004 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2004 59 / 68 Photo by: Brousseau Photo 2004 European GP, Ferrari F2004 (pictured here with Rubens Barrichello) 60 / 68 Photo by: Shell Motorsport 2004 German GP, Ferrari F2004 61 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2004 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2004 62 / 68 Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation 2004 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2004 63 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2005 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2005 64 / 68 Photo by: XPB Images 2006 Bahrain GP, Ferrari 248 F1 65 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2006 San Marino GP, Ferrari 248 F1 66 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2006 United States GP, Ferrari 248 F1 67 / 68 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center 2006 French GP, Ferrari 248 F1 68 / 68 Photo by: XPB Images

