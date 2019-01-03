Gallery: All 68 of Michael Schumacher's pole positions
Until Lewis Hamilton surpassed him in 2017, the great Michael Schumacher had set an all-time record of 68 pole positions. Here are images from all of Schumacher's poles to reflect on...
1994 Monaco GP, Benetton B194
Photo by: Sutton Images
1994 Spanish GP, Benetton B194
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 Canadian GP, Benetton B194
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 Hungarian GP, Benetton B194
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 European GP, Benetton B194
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 Japanese GP, Benetton B194
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 San Marino GP, Benetton B195
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 Spanish GP, Benetton B195
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 Canadian GP, Benetton B195
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 Japanese GP, Benetton B195
Photo by: LAT Images
1996 San Marino GP, Ferrari F310
Photo by: LAT Images
1996 Monaco GP, Ferrari F310
Photo by: LAT Images
1996 French GP, Ferrari F310
Photo by: Sutton Images
1996 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F310
Photo by: LAT Images
1997 Canadian GP, Ferrari F310B
Photo by: LAT Images
1997 French GP, Ferrari F310B
Photo by: Sutton Images
1997 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F310B
Photo by: LAT Images
1998 Italian GP, Ferrari F300
Photo by: LAT Images
1998 Luxembourg GP, Ferrari F300
Photo by: LAT Images
1998 Japanese GP, Ferrari F300
Photo by: Sutton Images
1999 Canadian GP, Ferrari F399 (pictured here with Eddie Irvine)
Photo by: Sutton Images
1999 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F399
Photo by: Sutton Images
1999 Japanese GP, Ferrari F399
Photo by: Sutton Images
2000 Spanish GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: LAT Images
2000 Monaco GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: XPB Images
2000 Canadian GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: XPB Images
2000 French GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: LAT Images
2000 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: LAT Images
2000 Italian GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2000 United States GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: XPB Images
2000 Japanese GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: XPB Images
2000 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F1-2000
Photo by: XPB Images
2001 Australian GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 Brazilian GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 Austrian GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 Canadian GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 European GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 British GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2001 United States GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: LAT Images
2001 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2001
Photo by: Shell Motorsport
2002 San Marino GP, Ferrari F2002
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2002
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 German GP, Ferrari F2002
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 Belgian GP, Ferrari F2002
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 United States GP, Ferrari F2002
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2002 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2002
Photo by: LAT Images
2003 Australian GP, Ferrari F2002
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2003 San Marino GP, Ferrari F2002 (pictured here with Jean Todt)
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2003 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2003-GA
Photo by: Brousseau Photo
2003 Austrian GP, Ferrari F2003-GA
Photo by: LAT Images
2003 Italian GP, Ferrari F2003-GA
Photo by: LAT Images
2004 Australian GP, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Brousseau Photo
2004 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation
2004 Bahrain GP, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation
2004 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Brousseau Photo
2004 European GP, Ferrari F2004 (pictured here with Rubens Barrichello)
Photo by: Shell Motorsport
2004 German GP, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2004 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation
2004 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2004
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2005 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2005
Photo by: XPB Images
2006 Bahrain GP, Ferrari 248 F1
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2006 San Marino GP, Ferrari 248 F1
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2006 United States GP, Ferrari 248 F1
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2006 French GP, Ferrari 248 F1
Photo by: XPB Images
