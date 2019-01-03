Sign in
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All 68 of Michael Schumacher's pole positions

Gallery: All 68 of Michael Schumacher's pole positions
Jan 3, 2019, 2:35 AM

Until Lewis Hamilton surpassed him in 2017, the great Michael Schumacher had set an all-time record of 68 pole positions. Here are images from all of Schumacher's poles to reflect on...

Slider
List

1994 Monaco GP, Benetton B194

1994 Monaco GP, Benetton B194
1/68

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 Spanish GP, Benetton B194

1994 Spanish GP, Benetton B194
2/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Canadian GP, Benetton B194

1994 Canadian GP, Benetton B194
3/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Hungarian GP, Benetton B194

1994 Hungarian GP, Benetton B194
4/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 European GP, Benetton B194

1994 European GP, Benetton B194
5/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Japanese GP, Benetton B194

1994 Japanese GP, Benetton B194
6/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 San Marino GP, Benetton B195

1995 San Marino GP, Benetton B195
7/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Spanish GP, Benetton B195

1995 Spanish GP, Benetton B195
8/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Canadian GP, Benetton B195

1995 Canadian GP, Benetton B195
9/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Japanese GP, Benetton B195

1995 Japanese GP, Benetton B195
10/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 San Marino GP, Ferrari F310

1996 San Marino GP, Ferrari F310
11/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 Monaco GP, Ferrari F310

1996 Monaco GP, Ferrari F310
12/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 French GP, Ferrari F310

1996 French GP, Ferrari F310
13/68

Photo by: Sutton Images

1996 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F310

1996 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F310
14/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 Canadian GP, Ferrari F310B

1997 Canadian GP, Ferrari F310B
15/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 French GP, Ferrari F310B

1997 French GP, Ferrari F310B
16/68

Photo by: Sutton Images

1997 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F310B

1997 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F310B
17/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 Italian GP, Ferrari F300

1998 Italian GP, Ferrari F300
18/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 Luxembourg GP, Ferrari F300

1998 Luxembourg GP, Ferrari F300
19/68

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 Japanese GP, Ferrari F300

1998 Japanese GP, Ferrari F300
20/68

Photo by: Sutton Images

1999 Canadian GP, Ferrari F399 (pictured here with Eddie Irvine)

1999 Canadian GP, Ferrari F399 (pictured here with Eddie Irvine)
21/68

Photo by: Sutton Images

1999 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F399

1999 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F399
22/68

Photo by: Sutton Images

1999 Japanese GP, Ferrari F399

1999 Japanese GP, Ferrari F399
23/68

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Spanish GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 Spanish GP, Ferrari F1-2000
24/68

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 Monaco GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 Monaco GP, Ferrari F1-2000
25/68

Photo by: XPB Images

2000 Canadian GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 Canadian GP, Ferrari F1-2000
26/68

Photo by: XPB Images

2000 French GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 French GP, Ferrari F1-2000
27/68

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F1-2000
28/68

Photo by: LAT Images

2000 Italian GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 Italian GP, Ferrari F1-2000
29/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2000 United States GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 United States GP, Ferrari F1-2000
30/68

Photo by: XPB Images

2000 Japanese GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 Japanese GP, Ferrari F1-2000
31/68

Photo by: XPB Images

2000 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F1-2000

2000 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F1-2000
32/68

Photo by: XPB Images

2001 Australian GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 Australian GP, Ferrari F2001
33/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2001
34/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 Brazilian GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 Brazilian GP, Ferrari F2001
35/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2001
36/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 Austrian GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 Austrian GP, Ferrari F2001
37/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 Canadian GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 Canadian GP, Ferrari F2001
38/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 European GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 European GP, Ferrari F2001
39/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 British GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 British GP, Ferrari F2001
40/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2001
41/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2001 United States GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 United States GP, Ferrari F2001
42/68

Photo by: LAT Images

2001 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2001

2001 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2001
43/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2001

2002 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2001
44/68

Photo by: Shell Motorsport

2002 San Marino GP, Ferrari F2002

2002 San Marino GP, Ferrari F2002
45/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2002

2002 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2002
46/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 German GP, Ferrari F2002

2002 German GP, Ferrari F2002
47/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 Belgian GP, Ferrari F2002

2002 Belgian GP, Ferrari F2002
48/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 United States GP, Ferrari F2002

2002 United States GP, Ferrari F2002
49/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2002 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2002

2002 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2002
50/68

Photo by: LAT Images

2003 Australian GP, Ferrari F2002

2003 Australian GP, Ferrari F2002
51/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2003 San Marino GP, Ferrari F2002 (pictured here with Jean Todt)

2003 San Marino GP, Ferrari F2002 (pictured here with Jean Todt)
52/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2003 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2003-GA

2003 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2003-GA
53/68

Photo by: Brousseau Photo

2003 Austrian GP, Ferrari F2003-GA

2003 Austrian GP, Ferrari F2003-GA
54/68

Photo by: LAT Images

2003 Italian GP, Ferrari F2003-GA

2003 Italian GP, Ferrari F2003-GA
55/68

Photo by: LAT Images

2004 Australian GP, Ferrari F2004

2004 Australian GP, Ferrari F2004
56/68

Photo by: Brousseau Photo

2004 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2004

2004 Malaysian GP, Ferrari F2004
57/68

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

2004 Bahrain GP, Ferrari F2004

2004 Bahrain GP, Ferrari F2004
58/68

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

2004 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2004

2004 Spanish GP, Ferrari F2004
59/68

Photo by: Brousseau Photo

2004 European GP, Ferrari F2004 (pictured here with Rubens Barrichello)

2004 European GP, Ferrari F2004 (pictured here with Rubens Barrichello)
60/68

Photo by: Shell Motorsport

2004 German GP, Ferrari F2004

2004 German GP, Ferrari F2004
61/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2004 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2004

2004 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2004
62/68

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

2004 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2004

2004 Japanese GP, Ferrari F2004
63/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2005 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2005

2005 Hungarian GP, Ferrari F2005
64/68

Photo by: XPB Images

2006 Bahrain GP, Ferrari 248 F1

2006 Bahrain GP, Ferrari 248 F1
65/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2006 San Marino GP, Ferrari 248 F1

2006 San Marino GP, Ferrari 248 F1
66/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2006 United States GP, Ferrari 248 F1

2006 United States GP, Ferrari 248 F1
67/68

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2006 French GP, Ferrari 248 F1

2006 French GP, Ferrari 248 F1
68/68

Photo by: XPB Images

And for more amazing photos of Michael Schumacher, available to purchase, check out the Motorsport Images website.

