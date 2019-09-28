Slalom track limits solution scrapped at Russian GP

In the lead-up to the race weekend, the FIA had moved to mitigate any potential advantage gained as a result of running wide off-track at the braking for the right-hander.

Cars that went straight at Turn 2 were intended to weave left-right-left around a series of three blocks before rejoining for the start of the sweeping Turn 3 left-hander.

Yet several drivers encountered some difficulty in navigating the 'slalom' section after going wide at Turn 2 throughout Friday practice, and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo admitted it "seemed too complicated" - even though he stressed he wasn't "that against it".

F1 race director Michael Masi's revised notes ahead of Saturday track action have shown that the array of blocks in the Turn 2 run-off has diminished, and new guidelines for navigating them mean the 'slalom' solution has in effect been scrapped.

"Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the first orange kerb element prior to the apex, must re-join the track by driving to the left of the white blocks and remaining to the left of the orange block in the run off," Masi's revised notes state.

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper