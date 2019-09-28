Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Slalom track limits solution scrapped at Russian GP

shares
comments
Slalom track limits solution scrapped at Russian GP
By:
Sep 28, 2019, 6:45 AM

Formula 1 has axed its 'slalom' track limits solution at Turn 2 of the Sochi Autodrom after Friday practice ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

In the lead-up to the race weekend, the FIA had moved to mitigate any potential advantage gained as a result of running wide off-track at the braking for the right-hander.

Cars that went straight at Turn 2 were intended to weave left-right-left around a series of three blocks before rejoining for the start of the sweeping Turn 3 left-hander.

Yet several drivers encountered some difficulty in navigating the 'slalom' section after going wide at Turn 2 throughout Friday practice, and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo admitted it "seemed too complicated" - even though he stressed he wasn't "that against it".

F1 race director Michael Masi's revised notes ahead of Saturday track action have shown that the array of blocks in the Turn 2 run-off has diminished, and new guidelines for navigating them mean the 'slalom' solution has in effect been scrapped.

"Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the first orange kerb element prior to the apex, must re-join the track by driving to the left of the white blocks and remaining to the left of the orange block in the run off," Masi's revised notes state.

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

'Slalom' Turn 2 blocks on Friday

'Slalom' Turn 2 blocks on Friday

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Next article
Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Friday

Previous article

Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Friday
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
FP3 Starts in
01 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
18:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
22:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
19:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
22:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
21:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

2
Formula 1

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021

3
Formula 1

Slalom track limits solution scrapped at Russian GP

27m
4
Formula 1

Kvyat not allowed to use special helmet design in Russia

5
Formula 1

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019

Latest videos

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 03:35
Formula 1

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness 03:52
Formula 1

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness

Latest news

Slalom track limits solution scrapped at Russian GP
F1

Slalom track limits solution scrapped at Russian GP

Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Friday
F1

Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Friday

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019
F1

Ferrari won't introduce any more major updates in 2019

Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"
F1

Kvyat says helmet design limit "a joke"

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains
F1

Mercedes: Rivals "too quick" after "serious" Friday gains

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.