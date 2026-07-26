Sky F1 pundit baffled by Lewis Hamilton Hungarian GP penalty
Anthony Davidson was left puzzled after Lewis Hamilton received a five-second penalty for exceeding the Hungarian GP pitlane speed limit by just 0.1km/h
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty during the Hungarian Grand Prix for exceeding the pitlane speed limit by just 0.1km/h.
The penalty, which dropped Hamilton to fifth place despite crossing the line in fourth, left former driver and Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Anthony Davidson completely puzzled as he analysed the onboard footage.
The official ruling from the FIA stewards confirmed that the seven-time champion's Ferrari was clocked at exactly 80.1km/h in the pitlane, 0.1km/h over the limit.
During a detailed review of Hamilton's onboard camera footage, Davidson struggled to see where the Briton had exceeded the limit.
"I can't work out why he gets a penalty," the former driver explained on Sky Sports F1. "For me, he slows down sufficiently well. We've got the marker board on the left-hand side, to stipulate the 80km/h speed limit.
"Ferrari told him it was the pitlane entry where he was speeding. I don't see that.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
"Now let's listen for when he releases the pitlane button at this green light coming up here. Now, again, for me, it sounds like he releases it on the line itself, and this guy knows what he's doing when it comes to white lines and when to press the button.
"Maybe it was a bit too close to the line on the actual speed of the car. Who knows, and they were just pinged by that. But strange that it only happened that one time. I can only go by the sound of whether he's pressing that button or not. But for me, it looked totally fine on the way in and on the way out."
During his post-race interview, Hamilton argued that he did not need to carry out the pitstop at all, claiming that his tyres were "totally fine" and that he could have fought for third place.
Photos from Hungarian GP - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
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