Singapore track length reduced by two metres
shares
comments
The lap length of the Singapore Grand Prix track has been reduced by two metres as the result of tweaks made to two of the Marina Bay circuit’s corners.
Turns 16 and 17 – the right and left flick where Nelson Piquet Jr. infamously crashed on the exit in 2008 – have been realigned for this year's race.
The changes mean that the official length of the circuit has dropped from 5.065km to 5.063km. The race distance is now 308.706km.
As well as the minor change to Turns 16/17, the Marina Bay circuit has been resurfaced in several parts.
New asphalt has been laid down around Turn 1, between Turns 5 and 7, Turns 15 and 17, and around Turn 23.
Next Formula 1 article
Previous article
F1's problems should spur on Liberty's 2021 revamp, says Brown
Next article
Raikkonen's Ferrari exit ends a great F1 fallacy
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Singapore GP
|Author
|Jonathan Noble
|Article type
|Breaking news
Singapore track length reduced by two metres
shares
comments