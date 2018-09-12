Singapore track length reduced by two metres

Turns 16 and 17 – the right and left flick where Nelson Piquet Jr. infamously crashed on the exit in 2008 – have been realigned for this year's race.

The changes mean that the official length of the circuit has dropped from 5.065km to 5.063km. The race distance is now 308.706km.

As well as the minor change to Turns 16/17, the Marina Bay circuit has been resurfaced in several parts.

New asphalt has been laid down around Turn 1, between Turns 5 and 7, Turns 15 and 17, and around Turn 23.