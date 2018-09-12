Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Singapore track length reduced by two metres

shares
comments
Singapore track length reduced by two metres
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Sep 12, 2018, 9:44 AM

The lap length of the Singapore Grand Prix track has been reduced by two metres as the result of tweaks made to two of the Marina Bay circuit’s corners.

Turns 16 and 17 – the right and left flick where Nelson Piquet Jr. infamously crashed on the exit in 2008 – have been realigned for this year's race.

The changes mean that the official length of the circuit has dropped from 5.065km to 5.063km. The race distance is now 308.706km.

As well as the minor change to Turns 16/17, the Marina Bay circuit has been resurfaced in several parts.

New asphalt has been laid down around Turn 1, between Turns 5 and 7, Turns 15 and 17, and around Turn 23.

 

Next Formula 1 article
F1's problems should spur on Liberty's 2021 revamp, says Brown

Previous article

F1's problems should spur on Liberty's 2021 revamp, says Brown

Next article

Raikkonen's Ferrari exit ends a great F1 fallacy

Raikkonen's Ferrari exit ends a great F1 fallacy
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.