Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main Photos Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Analysis

Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

shares
comments
Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Sep 19, 2019, 8:05 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Marina Bay pitlane at the Singapore Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Slider
List

Ferrari SF90 nose

Ferrari SF90 nose
1/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has arrived in Singapore with an adaptation of the cape design seen elsewhere on the grid over the last couple of seasons. The nose structure itself remains largely unchanged but the cape, which will influence the movement of air around the structure, has been incorporated into it.

Ferrari SF90, front wing

Ferrari SF90, front wing
2/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Both nose solutions available to Ferrari in Singapore, the newest of which is at the top has a cape solution draped between the front wing pillars.

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
3/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Another view of the new nose cape on the Ferrari mounted between the front wing pillars and thumb tip extension. The shape of the cape can also be seen under the nose.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake
4/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This image affords a good view of Mercedes’ front brake assembly. Note the silver pipework which serves an aerodynamic purpose – moving airflow captured by the inlet out through the wheelrim, disrupting the turbulent wake created by the tyre.

Ferrari SF90, brake

Ferrari SF90, brake
5/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Ferrari SF90’s front brake assembly without the drum fixed in place reveals how airflow is transported around it for both cooling and aerodynamic purposes.

Ferrari SF90, rear wing

Ferrari SF90, rear wing
6/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s high downforce offering for Singapore includes the double element T-Wing once more.

Ferrari SF90, side

Ferrari SF90, side
7/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A good shot of the Ferrari in general – note the metal inserts placed in the weakest areas of the floor.

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
8/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

As the Ferrari mechanics busy themselves with preparing the car, we’re treated to a view of the front suspension arrangement.

Red Bull wheelrim

Red Bull wheelrim
9/17

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A look at the inner face of Red Bull’s rear wheelrim shows the fins that are used to help control tyre temperature.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear
10/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo’s high downforce rear end package also incorporates a multi-element T-Wing, also note the upwashing strakes on the rear wing endplate which have been added for this event.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
11/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A better view of the upwash strakes added to the Alfa’s rear wing.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 nose

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 nose
12/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa has also made some additional changes to its cape solution, placing some longitudinal slots in the outer edge. Meanwhile, the turning vanes have also been tweaked to correspond.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, side

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, side
13/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the multi-element wing mirrors on the Alfa, aimed at dampening their aerodynamic impact on the surrounding flow field.

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
14/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A good overview of the Ferrari SF90’s bargeboard region.

Bargeboard on Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Bargeboard on Mercedes AMG F1 W10
15/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A similar view of the Mercedes W10 shows how the two teams have some similar solutions – and some very different ones!

Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing

Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
16/17

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Racing Point mechanics preparing a nosecone for the fitment of a new front wing design, which will feature a section of the wingspan that has less adjustability.

Rear wing and exhaust on Renault R.S.19

Rear wing and exhaust on Renault R.S.19
17/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A decent close-up shot of the Renault RS19 from the rear, giving us a good view of their larger cooling arrangement, exhaust configuration and the small monkey seat winglet.

