Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Ferrari SF90 nose 1 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari has arrived in Singapore with an adaptation of the cape design seen elsewhere on the grid over the last couple of seasons. The nose structure itself remains largely unchanged but the cape, which will influence the movement of air around the structure, has been incorporated into it.

Ferrari SF90, front wing 2 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Both nose solutions available to Ferrari in Singapore, the newest of which is at the top has a cape solution draped between the front wing pillars.

Front wing of Ferrari SF90 3 / 17 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Another view of the new nose cape on the Ferrari mounted between the front wing pillars and thumb tip extension. The shape of the cape can also be seen under the nose.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake 4 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This image affords a good view of Mercedes’ front brake assembly. Note the silver pipework which serves an aerodynamic purpose – moving airflow captured by the inlet out through the wheelrim, disrupting the turbulent wake created by the tyre.

Ferrari SF90, brake 5 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the Ferrari SF90’s front brake assembly without the drum fixed in place reveals how airflow is transported around it for both cooling and aerodynamic purposes.

Ferrari SF90, rear wing 6 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari’s high downforce offering for Singapore includes the double element T-Wing once more.

Ferrari SF90, side 7 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A good shot of the Ferrari in general – note the metal inserts placed in the weakest areas of the floor.

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90 8 / 17 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images As the Ferrari mechanics busy themselves with preparing the car, we’re treated to a view of the front suspension arrangement.

Red Bull wheelrim 9 / 17 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images A look at the inner face of Red Bull’s rear wheelrim shows the fins that are used to help control tyre temperature.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear 10 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Alfa Romeo’s high downforce rear end package also incorporates a multi-element T-Wing, also note the upwashing strakes on the rear wing endplate which have been added for this event.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing 11 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A better view of the upwash strakes added to the Alfa’s rear wing.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 nose 12 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Alfa has also made some additional changes to its cape solution, placing some longitudinal slots in the outer edge. Meanwhile, the turning vanes have also been tweaked to correspond.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, side 13 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the multi-element wing mirrors on the Alfa, aimed at dampening their aerodynamic impact on the surrounding flow field.

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90 14 / 17 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A good overview of the Ferrari SF90’s bargeboard region.

Bargeboard on Mercedes AMG F1 W10 15 / 17 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A similar view of the Mercedes W10 shows how the two teams have some similar solutions – and some very different ones!

Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing 16 / 17 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images Racing Point mechanics preparing a nosecone for the fitment of a new front wing design, which will feature a section of the wingspan that has less adjustability.