Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures
1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'36.217
2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'36.408
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'36.437
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'36.813
5: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'37.146
6: Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'37.411
7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'37.818
8: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'38.095
9: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'38.264
10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'38.329
11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'38.697
12: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'38.699
13: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'38.858
14: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'39.650
15: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'39.957
16: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'38.620 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
17: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'39.979
18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'40.277
19: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'40.867
20: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'41.186
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay, the 15th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…
