Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Top List

Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'36.217

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'36.217
1/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'36.408

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'36.408
2/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'36.437

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'36.437
3/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'36.813

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'36.813
4/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

5: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'37.146

5: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'37.146
5/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

6: Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'37.411

6: Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'37.411
6/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'37.818

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'37.818
7/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

8: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'38.095

8: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'38.095
8/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

9: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'38.264

9: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'38.264
9/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'38.329

10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'38.329
10/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'38.697

11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'38.697
11/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

12: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'38.699

12: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'38.699
12/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

13: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'38.858

13: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'38.858
13/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

14: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'39.650

14: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'39.650
14/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

15: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'39.957

15: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'39.957
15/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

16: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'38.620 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

16: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'38.620 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
16/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

17: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'39.979

17: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'39.979
17/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'40.277

18: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'40.277
18/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

19: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'40.867

19: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'40.867
19/20

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

20: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'41.186

20: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'41.186
20/20

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

By:
Sep 21, 2019, 2:50 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay, the 15th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…

Read Also:

Next article
Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

Previous article

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

Next article

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

47m
2
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

1h
3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole

2h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

16m
5
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1
48m

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap
F1

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap
F1

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea
F1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s
F1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.