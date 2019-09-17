Formula 1
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Top List

Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008

2008 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2008 Fernando Alonso, Renault
1/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2009 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2/11

Photo by: LAT Images

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
3/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
4/11

Photo by: LAT Images

2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
5/11

Photo by: LAT Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
6/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2015 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
8/11

Photo by: Sutton Images

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
9/11

Photo by: Daimler AG

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
11/11

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

By:
Sep 17, 2019, 1:38 PM

The Singapore Grand Prix was first run in 2008 and, after that massively controversial first event, has been dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are tied for all-time winner status (four each). Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

FP1 Fri 20 Sep
14:00
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
18:00
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
15:30
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
18:30
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
17:40
20:10
