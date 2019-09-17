Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008
2008 Fernando Alonso, Renault
Photo by: Sutton Images
2009 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: LAT Images
2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: LAT Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2015 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Daimler AG
2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
The Singapore Grand Prix was first run in 2008 and, after that massively controversial first event, has been dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are tied for all-time winner status (four each). Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
