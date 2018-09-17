Insight: Giorgio Piola's Singapore GP tech analysis

Force India new bargeboard 1 / 8 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This was the new bargeboard arrangement brought to Singapore by Force India.

Force India new bargeboard 2 / 8 Photo by: Giorgio Piola For comparison, here’s the previous bargeboard design, which was last updated for Silverstone.

Force India VJM10 bargeboard detail, Mexican GP 3 / 8 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Albeit from a test in the latter stages of 2017, here’s how the strakes have been run on the VJM11’s floor edge throughout the opening phase of 2018.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 4 / 8 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull opted for a similar set-up to Monaco too, with an extremely high-downforce rear wing, T-wing and over exhaust monkey seat winglet.

Red Bull RB14 rear wing, Belgian GP 5 / 8 Photo by: Giorgio Piola It’s a stark comparison when we compare it to the very low-downforce rear wings we saw the team use at Spa and Monza.

Mercedes W09 rear endplate, Singapore GP 6 / 8 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes made further changes to its high-downforce specification rear wing for Singapore, with the introduction of additional slots at the leading and trailing edges. These enhance the slots already placed in the transitional part of the wing that improve the effectiveness of the wing at lower speeds.

Mercedes W09 rear wing endplate comparison 7 / 8 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This higher downforce package was first unveiled in Austria and incorporates the displaced strakes in the transition zone that we saw McLaren pioneer last season. You’ll note in this previous guise the long slot at the rear is much shorter and that the strikes usually found on the outer rear quarter were utilised.