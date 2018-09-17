Sign in
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Analysis

Insight: Giorgio Piola's Singapore GP tech analysis

Insight: Giorgio Piola's Singapore GP tech analysis
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Sep 17, 2018, 3:58 PM

Legendary technical artist Giorgio Piola brings you all the Formula 1 developments fresh from his drawing board from the Singapore Grand Prix.

Force India new bargeboard

Force India new bargeboard
1/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This was the new bargeboard arrangement brought to Singapore by Force India.

Force India new bargeboard

Force India new bargeboard
2/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For comparison, here’s the previous bargeboard design, which was last updated for Silverstone.

Force India VJM10 bargeboard detail, Mexican GP

Force India VJM10 bargeboard detail, Mexican GP
3/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Albeit from a test in the latter stages of 2017, here’s how the strakes have been run on the VJM11’s floor edge throughout the opening phase of 2018.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail
4/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull opted for a similar set-up to Monaco too, with an extremely high-downforce rear wing, T-wing and over exhaust monkey seat winglet.

Red Bull RB14 rear wing, Belgian GP

Red Bull RB14 rear wing, Belgian GP
5/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It’s a stark comparison when we compare it to the very low-downforce rear wings we saw the team use at Spa and Monza.

Mercedes W09 rear endplate, Singapore GP

Mercedes W09 rear endplate, Singapore GP
6/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes made further changes to its high-downforce specification rear wing for Singapore, with the introduction of additional slots at the leading and trailing edges. These enhance the slots already placed in the transitional part of the wing that improve the effectiveness of the wing at lower speeds.

Mercedes W09 rear wing endplate comparison

Mercedes W09 rear wing endplate comparison
7/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This higher downforce package was first unveiled in Austria and incorporates the displaced strakes in the transition zone that we saw McLaren pioneer last season. You’ll note in this previous guise the long slot at the rear is much shorter and that the strikes usually found on the outer rear quarter were utilised.

McLaren MCL32, rear wing at Bahrain GP

McLaren MCL32, rear wing at Bahrain GP
8/8

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The original design from McLaren, which features several hanging strakes in the transition area.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Analysis

