Singapore GP: Best of team radio
Recall the Singapore Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Vettel is impeded by Magnussen in practice
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Vettel: “Magnussen, what’s he doing there? Just sleeping!”
Grosjean spins in the same session
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Team: “Are you OK? Are you OK?”
Grosjean: “Yeah, we just need to avoid talking into the corners.”
Team: “Apologies.”
Leclerc takes third straight pole
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Team: “Well done!”
Leclerc: “Woohoohoooo! Aaahhh! ******. Look at that! Oh my god! Look the lap! Ha! I’ve lost control I think three times in the lap. ******. Yes! Well done guys!”
Ricciardo passes Stroll
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Ricciardo: “We’re not ******* around tonight. Let’s go boys. Let’s **** go.”
Team: “Let’s get them boy!”
Leclerc drops behind Vettel after his pitstop
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Leclerc: “To be completely honest with you I don’t understand at all the undercut. But yeah well...so we’ll discuss after the race but…”
Team: “Charles, it was the best thing we could do. Head down, the race is long.”
Team: “Yeah, yeah my head is down and it will be down until the race but I just want to let you know my feelings.”
Hamilton stays out on track
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Team: “Just keep talking to us about the tyres.”
Hamilton: “They’re not great but i don’t want you to stop me.”
Bottas is asked to adhere to a delta time just before Hamilton’s stop
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Team: “Valtteri, it’s James. Can you do [1m]48.8[s], please? We gave you first stop.”
Bottas: “That was his decision to go long, I guess so.”
Team: “Yeah, affirm, Valtteri. I just need to make sure we can get these tyres far and work as a team. I’ll pay it back to you.”
Russell and Grosjean clash
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Russell: “**** is he doing?”
Williams: “Yeah, copy.”
Russell:” I shouldn’t be surprised.”
Haas: “Are you OK? Are you OK?”
Grosjean: I think yeah. I think the front wing is completely dead. I think he forgot I was there mate.”
Leclerc wants all tools at his disposal to repass Vettel
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Team: “And for the restart, we do SOC 7 again. That will help.”
Leclerc: “I want everything. Even engine mode.”
Team: “Charles, we need to bring the car home, Charles. We need to manage the PU and bring the car home.”
Leclerc: “Yeah, yeah. I won’t do anything stupid. It’s not my goal. I want us to finish 1-2. I just think it’s not fair. But yeah, this won’t change. I won’t be stupid for Ferrari.”
Kvyat and Raikkonen collide into turn 1
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Team: “DRS enabled. Come on, Dany.”
Kvyat: “Come on, just ***** turned on me. Unbelievable. We have car damage I think. **** Raikkonen.”
Team: ”Follow the reference.”
Kvyat: “Moved under braking! Moved under ****** braking.”
Renault reports an unusual issue with Hulkenberg’s driving
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Team: “OK Nico, you’re riding the throttle under braking. So please keep your foot clear of the throttle.”
Hulkenberg: “What are you talking about? I’m not.”
Team: “We see it in the data, Nico. Not right now but generally speaking. You have been riding the throttle under braking and that obviously caused a problem. So at the restart just to avoid that if possible please.”
Vettel returns to winning ways
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Team: “Yes Sebastian! P1! Nice job! One and two for Ferrari! Awesome job! Well managed! Enjoy the fireworks. Here is awesome as usual. You are the lion of Singapore! How many wins did you have?”
Vettel: “Hahahha.”
Team: “Hahah many!”
Vettel: “Five! Five!”
Team: “Five right for car number 5!?”
Vettel: “Exactly grazie.”
Team: “Well done.”
Hamilton and Mercedes rue strategy call
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Team: “Okay, well done, Lewis! So that mate is P4. Sorry the gamble didn’t pay off.”
Hamilton: “Aah that was a poor effort man. That was not good. You don’t go from second to fourth.”
Gasly celebrates points
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Team: “P8, P8. What a man! What a man! What a race! Very good job, Pierre. Very good job. You’ve done a very, very good job today.”
Gasly: "Yes boys! Yes! That’s what I like. Thanks for the car, thanks for...to everybody. Ah thanks guys.”
