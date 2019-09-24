Singapore GP: Best of team radio

Vettel is impeded by Magnussen in practice 1 / 14 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Vettel: “Magnussen, what’s he doing there? Just sleeping!”

Grosjean spins in the same session 2 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “Are you OK? Are you OK?”

Grosjean: “Yeah, we just need to avoid talking into the corners.”

Team: “Apologies.”

Leclerc takes third straight pole 3 / 14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “Well done!”

Leclerc: “Woohoohoooo! Aaahhh! ******. Look at that! Oh my god! Look the lap! Ha! I’ve lost control I think three times in the lap. ******. Yes! Well done guys!”

Ricciardo passes Stroll 4 / 14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Ricciardo: “We’re not ******* around tonight. Let’s go boys. Let’s **** go.”

Team: “Let’s get them boy!”

Leclerc drops behind Vettel after his pitstop 5 / 14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Leclerc: “To be completely honest with you I don’t understand at all the undercut. But yeah well...so we’ll discuss after the race but…”

Team: “Charles, it was the best thing we could do. Head down, the race is long.”

Team: “Yeah, yeah my head is down and it will be down until the race but I just want to let you know my feelings.”

Hamilton stays out on track 6 / 14 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Team: “Just keep talking to us about the tyres.”

Hamilton: “They’re not great but i don’t want you to stop me.”

Bottas is asked to adhere to a delta time just before Hamilton’s stop 7 / 14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “Valtteri, it’s James. Can you do [1m]48.8[s], please? We gave you first stop.”

Bottas: “That was his decision to go long, I guess so.”

Team: “Yeah, affirm, Valtteri. I just need to make sure we can get these tyres far and work as a team. I’ll pay it back to you.”

Russell and Grosjean clash 8 / 14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Russell: “**** is he doing?”

Williams: “Yeah, copy.”

Russell:” I shouldn’t be surprised.”



Haas: “Are you OK? Are you OK?”

Grosjean: I think yeah. I think the front wing is completely dead. I think he forgot I was there mate.”



Leclerc wants all tools at his disposal to repass Vettel 9 / 14 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images Team: “And for the restart, we do SOC 7 again. That will help.”

Leclerc: “I want everything. Even engine mode.”

Team: “Charles, we need to bring the car home, Charles. We need to manage the PU and bring the car home.”

Leclerc: “Yeah, yeah. I won’t do anything stupid. It’s not my goal. I want us to finish 1-2. I just think it’s not fair. But yeah, this won’t change. I won’t be stupid for Ferrari.”

Kvyat and Raikkonen collide into turn 1 10 / 14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “DRS enabled. Come on, Dany.”

Kvyat: “Come on, just ***** turned on me. Unbelievable. We have car damage I think. **** Raikkonen.”

Team: ”Follow the reference.”

Kvyat: “Moved under braking! Moved under ****** braking.”

Renault reports an unusual issue with Hulkenberg’s driving 11 / 14 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Team: “OK Nico, you’re riding the throttle under braking. So please keep your foot clear of the throttle.”

Hulkenberg: “What are you talking about? I’m not.”

Team: “We see it in the data, Nico. Not right now but generally speaking. You have been riding the throttle under braking and that obviously caused a problem. So at the restart just to avoid that if possible please.”



Vettel returns to winning ways 12 / 14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Team: “Yes Sebastian! P1! Nice job! One and two for Ferrari! Awesome job! Well managed! Enjoy the fireworks. Here is awesome as usual. You are the lion of Singapore! How many wins did you have?”

Vettel: “Hahahha.”

Team: “Hahah many!”

Vettel: “Five! Five!”

Team: “Five right for car number 5!?”

Vettel: “Exactly grazie.”

Team: “Well done.”



Hamilton and Mercedes rue strategy call 13 / 14 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images Team: “Okay, well done, Lewis! So that mate is P4. Sorry the gamble didn’t pay off.”

Hamilton: “Aah that was a poor effort man. That was not good. You don’t go from second to fourth.”