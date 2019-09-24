Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Singapore GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Singapore GP: Best of team radio
By:
Sep 24, 2019, 6:15 AM

Recall the Singapore Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Slider
List

Vettel is impeded by Magnussen in practice

Vettel is impeded by Magnussen in practice
1/14

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Vettel: “Magnussen, what’s he doing there? Just sleeping!”

Grosjean spins in the same session

Grosjean spins in the same session
2/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Are you OK? Are you OK?”
Grosjean: “Yeah, we just need to avoid talking into the corners.”
Team: “Apologies.”

Leclerc takes third straight pole

Leclerc takes third straight pole
3/14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “Well done!”
Leclerc: “Woohoohoooo! Aaahhh! ******. Look at that! Oh my god! Look the lap! Ha! I’ve lost control I think three times in the lap. ******. Yes! Well done guys!”

Ricciardo passes Stroll

Ricciardo passes Stroll
4/14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ricciardo: “We’re not ******* around tonight. Let’s go boys. Let’s **** go.”
Team: “Let’s get them boy!”

Leclerc drops behind Vettel after his pitstop

Leclerc drops behind Vettel after his pitstop
5/14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Leclerc: “To be completely honest with you I don’t understand at all the undercut. But yeah well...so we’ll discuss after the race but…”
Team: “Charles, it was the best thing we could do. Head down, the race is long.”
Team: “Yeah, yeah my head is down and it will be down until the race but I just want to let you know my feelings.”

Hamilton stays out on track

Hamilton stays out on track
6/14

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Team: “Just keep talking to us about the tyres.”
Hamilton: “They’re not great but i don’t want you to stop me.”

Bottas is asked to adhere to a delta time just before Hamilton’s stop

Bottas is asked to adhere to a delta time just before Hamilton’s stop
7/14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “Valtteri, it’s James. Can you do [1m]48.8[s], please? We gave you first stop.”
Bottas: “That was his decision to go long, I guess so.”
Team: “Yeah, affirm, Valtteri. I just need to make sure we can get these tyres far and work as a team. I’ll pay it back to you.”

Russell and Grosjean clash

Russell and Grosjean clash
8/14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Russell: “**** is he doing?”
Williams: “Yeah, copy.”
Russell:” I shouldn’t be surprised.”

Haas: “Are you OK? Are you OK?”
Grosjean: I think yeah. I think the front wing is completely dead. I think he forgot I was there mate.”

Leclerc wants all tools at his disposal to repass Vettel

Leclerc wants all tools at his disposal to repass Vettel
9/14

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Team: “And for the restart, we do SOC 7 again. That will help.”
Leclerc: “I want everything. Even engine mode.”
Team: “Charles, we need to bring the car home, Charles. We need to manage the PU and bring the car home.”
Leclerc: “Yeah, yeah. I won’t do anything stupid. It’s not my goal. I want us to finish 1-2. I just think it’s not fair. But yeah, this won’t change. I won’t be stupid for Ferrari.”

Kvyat and Raikkonen collide into turn 1

Kvyat and Raikkonen collide into turn 1
10/14

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “DRS enabled. Come on, Dany.”
Kvyat: “Come on, just ***** turned on me. Unbelievable. We have car damage I think. **** Raikkonen.”
Team: ”Follow the reference.”
Kvyat: “Moved under braking! Moved under ****** braking.”

Renault reports an unusual issue with Hulkenberg’s driving

Renault reports an unusual issue with Hulkenberg’s driving
11/14

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Team: “OK Nico, you’re riding the throttle under braking. So please keep your foot clear of the throttle.”
Hulkenberg: “What are you talking about? I’m not.”
Team: “We see it in the data, Nico. Not right now but generally speaking. You have been riding the throttle under braking and that obviously caused a problem. So at the restart just to avoid that if possible please.”

Vettel returns to winning ways

Vettel returns to winning ways
12/14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Team: “Yes Sebastian! P1! Nice job! One and two for Ferrari! Awesome job! Well managed! Enjoy the fireworks. Here is awesome as usual. You are the lion of Singapore! How many wins did you have?”
Vettel: “Hahahha.”
Team: “Hahah many!”
Vettel: “Five! Five!”
Team: “Five right for car number 5!?”
Vettel: “Exactly grazie.”
Team: “Well done.”

Hamilton and Mercedes rue strategy call

Hamilton and Mercedes rue strategy call
13/14

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Team: “Okay, well done, Lewis! So that mate is P4. Sorry the gamble didn’t pay off.”
Hamilton: “Aah that was a poor effort man. That was not good. You don’t go from second to fourth.”

Gasly celebrates points

Gasly celebrates points
14/14

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Team: “P8, P8. What a man! What a man! What a race! Very good job, Pierre. Very good job. You’ve done a very, very good job today.”
Gasly: "Yes boys! Yes! That’s what I like. Thanks for the car, thanks for...to everybody. Ah thanks guys.”

Next article
Explained: How Ferrari failed to realize power of the undercut

Previous article

Explained: How Ferrari failed to realize power of the undercut

Next article

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
12:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
15:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
14:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

35m
2
Formula 1

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals

1h
3
BTCC

Hamilton ends BTCC campaign two rounds early

4
Other open wheel

Webber, Button called Barrichello about S5000

5
Supercars

ARG bullish about fresh Supercars block threat

Latest videos

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory 04:26
Formula 1

How Ferrari failed to realise it would cost Leclerc victory

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Latest news

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact
F1

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals
F1

Brawn responds to driver criticism of F1 format proposals

Singapore GP: Best of team radio
F1

Singapore GP: Best of team radio

Explained: How Ferrari failed to realize power of the undercut
F1

Explained: How Ferrari failed to realize power of the undercut

Singapore GP: Lap by lap animation
F1

Singapore GP: Lap by lap animation

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.