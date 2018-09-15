Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Special feature

Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures
Sep 15, 2018, 7:03 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay, the 15th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…

Slider
List

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+, 1'36.015

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+, 1'36.015
1/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.334

2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.334
2/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.628

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.628
3/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'36.702

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'36.702
4/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

5: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.794

5: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.794
5/20

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.996

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.996
6/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

7: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'37.985

7: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'37.985
7/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'38.320

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'38.320
8/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

9: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'38.365

9: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'38.365
9/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

10: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'38.588

10: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'38.588
10/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'38.641

11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'38.641
11/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

12: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'38.716

12: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'38.716
12/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

13: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'38.747

13: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'38.747
13/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

14: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'39.453

14: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'39.453
14/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

15: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'39.691

15: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'39.691
15/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

16: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'39.644

16: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'39.644
16/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

17: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'39.809

17: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'39.809
17/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

18: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'39.864

18: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'39.864
18/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'41.263

19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'41.263
19/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

20: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'41.334

20: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'41.334
20/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
Driving Williams a matter of "survival" - Sirotkin

Previous article

Driving Williams a matter of "survival" - Sirotkin

Next article

The car that gave Senna his first taste of Formula 1

The car that gave Senna his first taste of Formula 1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Article type Special feature

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.