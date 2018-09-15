Singapore GP: Starting grid in pictures
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay, the 15th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+, 1'36.015
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.334
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.628
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'36.702
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
5: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'36.794
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'36.996
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
7: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'37.985
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'38.320
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
9: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'38.365
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
10: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'38.588
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
11: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'38.641
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
12: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'38.716
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
13: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'38.747
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
14: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'39.453
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
15: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'39.691
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
16: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'39.644
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
17: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'39.809
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
18: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'39.864
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'41.263
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
20: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'41.334
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
