Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the latest Formula 1 technical developments on show in the Marina Bay pitlane at the Singapore Grand Prix on Thursday. Click through the images below...
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 nose detail
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Bodywork from the Mercedes W09 in front of the garage before installation shows that the team has installed a pair of NACA-style ducts in the vanity panel, as it looks to improve cooling into the cockpit for the driver.
Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wheel hub and front suspension detail
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A close up of the VJM11’s front suspension and brake setup during the preparation phase on Thursday.
Red Bull RB14 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The Red Bull RB14 without its vanity panel in place shows off some of the front suspension detail, including the Bellville-sprung third damper.
Ferrari engine cooling system
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Having been asked by the FIA to stop using a bag filled with dry ice to cool its airbox the Scuderia arrived in Singapore with a new, more purposeful cooling device.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes also has a new fan/cooler arrangement similar to the ones it’s been using in its sidepods for some time.
Ferrari brake assembly technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A look at Ferrari’s front brake assembly as the car is readied for action.
Haas F1 Team technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A new bargeboard arrangement is available to Haas for the Singapore GP, featuring a collection of new vertical vanes which protrude from the already-serrated footplate.
Ferrari technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A new rear wing for Ferrari in Singapore with an emphasis on creating more downforce, as the team follows the slotted endplate solution run by McLaren for some time.
Mercedes AMG F1 engine covers
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A comparison of the two engine cover specifications available to Mercedes, the right of which includes a chimney to reject any latent heat created by the power unit.
Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wing
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
A close up of Force India’s front wing, albeit the older specification that’s not been in use since Monaco.
Williams FW41 nose and front wings
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The two front wing specifications available to Williams in Singapore, the upper of which is the older specification.
Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo’s RB14 sits on the stands awaiting construction.
Williams FW41 rear wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Williams looks set to use the large-hooped T-Wing once more, as it hopes to dial in as much downforce as possible for the Singapore street circuit.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 nose and front wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Renault looking to utilise the front wing design that features a wedge in the main-plane slot, altering the Y250 vortex that’s generated alongside.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 halo
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas’ W09 is outfitted with a new halo fairing, complete with a triple element winglet.
Ferrari SF71H sidepod and barge board detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A close up of the Ferrari SF71H’s sidepods shows the scope of the inlet which is divided up by the crossover slat.
