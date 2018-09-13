Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 nose detail 1 / 16 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Bodywork from the Mercedes W09 in front of the garage before installation shows that the team has installed a pair of NACA-style ducts in the vanity panel, as it looks to improve cooling into the cockpit for the driver.

Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wheel hub and front suspension detail 2 / 16 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images A close up of the VJM11’s front suspension and brake setup during the preparation phase on Thursday.

Red Bull RB14 technical detail 3 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Red Bull RB14 without its vanity panel in place shows off some of the front suspension detail, including the Bellville-sprung third damper.

Ferrari engine cooling system 4 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Having been asked by the FIA to stop using a bag filled with dry ice to cool its airbox the Scuderia arrived in Singapore with a new, more purposeful cooling device.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 5 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Mercedes also has a new fan/cooler arrangement similar to the ones it’s been using in its sidepods for some time.

Ferrari brake assembly technical detail 6 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at Ferrari’s front brake assembly as the car is readied for action.

Haas F1 Team technical detail 7 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A new bargeboard arrangement is available to Haas for the Singapore GP, featuring a collection of new vertical vanes which protrude from the already-serrated footplate.

Ferrari technical detail 8 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A new rear wing for Ferrari in Singapore with an emphasis on creating more downforce, as the team follows the slotted endplate solution run by McLaren for some time.

Mercedes AMG F1 engine covers 9 / 16 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A comparison of the two engine cover specifications available to Mercedes, the right of which includes a chimney to reject any latent heat created by the power unit.

Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wing 10 / 16 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images A close up of Force India’s front wing, albeit the older specification that’s not been in use since Monaco.

Williams FW41 nose and front wings 11 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The two front wing specifications available to Williams in Singapore, the upper of which is the older specification.

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage 12 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Daniel Ricciardo’s RB14 sits on the stands awaiting construction.

Williams FW41 rear wing 13 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Williams looks set to use the large-hooped T-Wing once more, as it hopes to dial in as much downforce as possible for the Singapore street circuit.

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 nose and front wing 14 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Renault looking to utilise the front wing design that features a wedge in the main-plane slot, altering the Y250 vortex that’s generated alongside.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 halo 15 / 16 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Valtteri Bottas’ W09 is outfitted with a new halo fairing, complete with a triple element winglet.