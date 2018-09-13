Sign in
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Analysis

Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Sep 13, 2018, 9:20 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the latest Formula 1 technical developments on show in the Marina Bay pitlane at the Singapore Grand Prix on Thursday. Click through the images below...

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 nose detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 nose detail
1/16

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Bodywork from the Mercedes W09 in front of the garage before installation shows that the team has installed a pair of NACA-style ducts in the vanity panel, as it looks to improve cooling into the cockpit for the driver.

Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wheel hub and front suspension detail

Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wheel hub and front suspension detail
2/16

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A close up of the VJM11’s front suspension and brake setup during the preparation phase on Thursday.

Red Bull RB14 technical detail

Red Bull RB14 technical detail
3/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Red Bull RB14 without its vanity panel in place shows off some of the front suspension detail, including the Bellville-sprung third damper.

Ferrari engine cooling system

Ferrari engine cooling system
4/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Having been asked by the FIA to stop using a bag filled with dry ice to cool its airbox the Scuderia arrived in Singapore with a new, more purposeful cooling device.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
5/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes also has a new fan/cooler arrangement similar to the ones it’s been using in its sidepods for some time.

Ferrari brake assembly technical detail

Ferrari brake assembly technical detail
6/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at Ferrari’s front brake assembly as the car is readied for action.

Haas F1 Team technical detail

Haas F1 Team technical detail
7/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A new bargeboard arrangement is available to Haas for the Singapore GP, featuring a collection of new vertical vanes which protrude from the already-serrated footplate.

Ferrari technical detail

Ferrari technical detail
8/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A new rear wing for Ferrari in Singapore with an emphasis on creating more downforce, as the team follows the slotted endplate solution run by McLaren for some time.

Mercedes AMG F1 engine covers

Mercedes AMG F1 engine covers
9/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A comparison of the two engine cover specifications available to Mercedes, the right of which includes a chimney to reject any latent heat created by the power unit.

Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wing

Racing Point Force India VJM11 front wing
10/16

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

A close up of Force India’s front wing, albeit the older specification that’s not been in use since Monaco.

Williams FW41 nose and front wings

Williams FW41 nose and front wings
11/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The two front wing specifications available to Williams in Singapore, the upper of which is the older specification.

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage
12/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo’s RB14 sits on the stands awaiting construction.

Williams FW41 rear wing

Williams FW41 rear wing
13/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams looks set to use the large-hooped T-Wing once more, as it hopes to dial in as much downforce as possible for the Singapore street circuit.

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 nose and front wing

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 nose and front wing
14/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault looking to utilise the front wing design that features a wedge in the main-plane slot, altering the Y250 vortex that’s generated alongside.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 halo

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 halo
15/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas’ W09 is outfitted with a new halo fairing, complete with a triple element winglet.

Ferrari SF71H sidepod and barge board detail

Ferrari SF71H sidepod and barge board detail
16/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the Ferrari SF71H’s sidepods shows the scope of the inlet which is divided up by the crossover slat.

Motorsport Report: Jonathan Noble reports from Singapore...

 

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Analysis

