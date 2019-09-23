Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Special feature

Singapore GP: Lap by lap animation

By:
Sep 23, 2019, 8:15 PM

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which charts the pitstops and position changes.

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
03:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
07:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
05:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
08:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
07:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

