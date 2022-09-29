Singapore GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane

Listen to this article

McLaren MCL36 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has already teased us with images showing its new parts for this weekend when it released new renders of the MCL36. Here we can see the Red Bull-inspired sidepod changes, with the upper section carved away to expose the inlet.

AlphaTauri AT03 nose detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri has a new nose and front wing design available this weekend, with the team moving away from the raised nose tip and central wing section of its old solution. A NACA-style inlet, similar to the one seen on the Ferrari F1-75, is being employed for driver cooling.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes returns to a high downforce rear wing setup, with an upturned leading edge applied to the mainplane in the central section. This closeup also presents us with a good view of the tongue and groove-like approach taken to the DRS flap to prevent any unwanted oscillations occurring.

The nose and front wing of an Aston Martin AMR22 in the pit lane Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

A closeup of Aston Martin’s front wing in high downforce configuration, which has an upper flap with a steep camber angle before it twists down toward the endplate.

Ferrari F1-75 floor detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the two-tier floor on the Ferrari F1-75, where the inner section of the floor’s entrance is higher, as are the fences that guard it.

The nose and front wing of a Williams FW44 in the pit lane Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the Williams FW44’s front wing and nose assembly outside the garage.

Ferrari F1-75 front wings and nose cones in the pit lane Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s front wings stacked up outside the garage as it prepares the car within. Note the difference in Gurney flap specifications between the two wings, with the upper of the two sporting a Gurney on the outer section of the flap too.

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of Alfa Romeo’s high downforce rear wing, which utilises a deeper spoon-shaped mainplane. Note the Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap for some additional support, while the teardrop shaped pivots are a nice touch worth mentioning.

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C42’s front wing, which has the eight support brackets on either side of the wing angled in order to help with airflow conditioning.

McLaren MCL36 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A closeup of the McLaren MCL36’s front wing, note the curvature of the flaps as they meet with the endplate, which undoubtedly helps to massage the vortex being shed here to help shape the outwash being generated.

Alfa Romeo C42 front detail Photo by: Uncredited

The Alfa Romeo mechanics work on the C42’s bib region, with the metal stay on clear show connecting it to the underside of the chassis. Also note the full-frontal disc fairing that makes up the internal brake drum assembly, given the caliper is mounted at the rear in the 9 o’clock position.

AlphaTauri AT03 front detail Photo by: Uncredited

For comparison, the AlphaTauri AT03’s fairing resides in the top half of the assembly due to the caliper being mounted at the bottom in the 6 o’clock position.