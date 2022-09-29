Tickets Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Singapore GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the Formula 1 pitlane as teams prepare for the Singapore Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Singapore GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane
Listen to this article
McLaren MCL36 side detail

McLaren MCL36 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has already teased us with images showing its new parts for this weekend when it released new renders of the MCL36. Here we can see the Red Bull-inspired sidepod changes, with the upper section carved away to expose the inlet.

AlphaTauri AT03 nose detail

AlphaTauri AT03 nose detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri has a new nose and front wing design available this weekend, with the team moving away from the raised nose tip and central wing section of its old solution. A NACA-style inlet, similar to the one seen on the Ferrari F1-75, is being employed for driver cooling.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes returns to a high downforce rear wing setup, with an upturned leading edge applied to the mainplane in the central section. This closeup also presents us with a good view of the tongue and groove-like approach taken to the DRS flap to prevent any unwanted oscillations occurring.

The nose and front wing of an Aston Martin AMR22 in the pit lane

The nose and front wing of an Aston Martin AMR22 in the pit lane

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

A closeup of Aston Martin’s front wing in high downforce configuration, which has an upper flap with a steep camber angle before it twists down toward the endplate.

Ferrari F1-75 floor detail

Ferrari F1-75 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the two-tier floor on the Ferrari F1-75, where the inner section of the floor’s entrance is higher, as are the fences that guard it.

The nose and front wing of a Williams FW44 in the pit lane

The nose and front wing of a Williams FW44 in the pit lane

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the Williams FW44’s front wing and nose assembly outside the garage.

Ferrari F1-75 front wings and nose cones in the pit lane

Ferrari F1-75 front wings and nose cones in the pit lane

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s front wings stacked up outside the garage as it prepares the car within. Note the difference in Gurney flap specifications between the two wings, with the upper of the two sporting a Gurney on the outer section of the flap too.

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of Alfa Romeo’s high downforce rear wing, which utilises a deeper spoon-shaped mainplane. Note the Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap for some additional support, while the teardrop shaped pivots are a nice touch worth mentioning.

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C42’s front wing, which has the eight support brackets on either side of the wing angled in order to help with airflow conditioning.

McLaren MCL36 front wing detail

McLaren MCL36 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A closeup of the McLaren MCL36’s front wing, note the curvature of the flaps as they meet with the endplate, which undoubtedly helps to massage the vortex being shed here to help shape the outwash being generated.

Alfa Romeo C42 front detail

Alfa Romeo C42 front detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The Alfa Romeo mechanics work on the C42’s bib region, with the metal stay on clear show connecting it to the underside of the chassis. Also note the full-frontal disc fairing that makes up the internal brake drum assembly, given the caliper is mounted at the rear in the 9 o’clock position.

AlphaTauri AT03 front detail

AlphaTauri AT03 front detail

Photo by: Uncredited

For comparison, the AlphaTauri AT03’s fairing resides in the top half of the assembly due to the caliper being mounted at the bottom in the 6 o’clock position.

shares
comments

