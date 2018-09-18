Sign in
Formula 1 / Top List

Singapore GP: Best of team radio

Singapore GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
Sep 18, 2018, 7:09 AM

Recap the Singapore Grand Prix with selected radio messages from Formula 1's only night race.

Leclerc hits the wall in FP1

Leclerc hits the wall in FP1
1/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Leclerc: “Argh. Sorry guys. My fault. Yeah, I touched the wall.”
Team: “Copy Charles.”
Leclerc: “Just the...I mean the front right is damaged.”
Team: “Understood Charles. Switch off.”
Leclerc: “They are putting the extinguisher but it’s only the brakes [that] are fuming, but it’s fine, no?”

Wolff congratulates Hamilton for his pole lap

Wolff congratulates Hamilton for his pole lap
2/10

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Wolff: “Lewis, this is Toto, this was the most epic lap I’ve seen around here.”
Hamilton: “Haha. thank you man. Great job guys, great job.”

Force India teammates collide once again

Force India teammates collide once again
3/10

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ocon: “I got hit by Sergio badly. Badly, badly.”
Team: “Copy that. Copy that.”
Perez: ”Sorry guys there was no room. I basically did not even see him. Just felt the contact.“

Vettel not getting tricked by Hamilton’s radio comments

Vettel not getting tricked by Hamilton’s radio comments
4/10

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Team: “Hamilton reporting there’s a not left on these tyres….is what he’s reported, I don’t know if it is true.”
Vettel: “I don’t believe him.”
Team: “Me too.”
Vettel: “I don’t believe him.”

Verstappen after passing Vettel right after his stop

Verstappen after passing Vettel right after his stop
5/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Verstappen: “Yess!!!!!”
Team: “OK. Focus now. Focus.”

Vettel is concerned about his ultrasoft tyres

Vettel is concerned about his ultrasoft tyres
6/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Vettel: "These tyres will not make it to the end. Anybody else I should know about before it's too late?"
Red Bull to Verstappen: "Vettel already reporting his tyres will not make it into the end. It's just a case of nursing these now, you know what to do - you did an excellent job in stint one."

Perez expresses his frustration over being held back by Sirotkin

Perez expresses his frustration over being held back by Sirotkin
7/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Perez: "I don't know why you stopped me into this traffic, man.”
*later*
Perez: “Charlie not doing anything about him, huh? He really wants me to crash?
Team: "Charlie says you have to be closer, pushing him harder, before he'll do anything about it.”

Hamilton and Verstappen after being stuck in traffic (Grosjean and Sirotkin)

Hamilton and Verstappen after being stuck in traffic (Grosjean and Sirotkin)
8/10

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Hamilton: “These guys are being crazy.”
Red Bull: “Now watch…”
Verstappen: “What the *** are they doing?”
Red Bull: “Now watch them out, they are racing.”

Hartley complains of being pushed into the wall by Sirotkin

Hartley complains of being pushed into the wall by Sirotkin
9/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Hartley: “Yeah, he just drove me off the road into the wall.”

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win
10/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Team: ”Get in there Lewis. What a drive mate. Fantastic weekend all around. Really, really solid. Well done mate.”
Hamilton: “Great job Bonno, great job everyone, great job everyone back at factory. What a weekend. Keep pushing. We’ve got these guys. C’mon we can keep doing this. Big, big thank you. And to all the British fans out here, this is the most love I’ve ever had in these 10 years. Thank you so much for coming out.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Top List

