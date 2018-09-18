Singapore GP: Best of team radio

Leclerc hits the wall in FP1 1 / 10 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Leclerc: “Argh. Sorry guys. My fault. Yeah, I touched the wall.”

Team: “Copy Charles.”

Leclerc: “Just the...I mean the front right is damaged.”

Team: “Understood Charles. Switch off.”

Leclerc: “They are putting the extinguisher but it’s only the brakes [that] are fuming, but it’s fine, no?”

Wolff congratulates Hamilton for his pole lap 2 / 10 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Wolff: “Lewis, this is Toto, this was the most epic lap I’ve seen around here.”

Hamilton: “Haha. thank you man. Great job guys, great job.”

Force India teammates collide once again 3 / 10 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Ocon: “I got hit by Sergio badly. Badly, badly.”

Team: “Copy that. Copy that.”

Perez: ”Sorry guys there was no room. I basically did not even see him. Just felt the contact.“

Vettel not getting tricked by Hamilton’s radio comments 4 / 10 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Team: “Hamilton reporting there’s a not left on these tyres….is what he’s reported, I don’t know if it is true.”

Vettel: “I don’t believe him.”

Team: “Me too.”

Vettel: “I don’t believe him.”



Verstappen after passing Vettel right after his stop 5 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Verstappen: “Yess!!!!!”

Team: “OK. Focus now. Focus.”

Vettel is concerned about his ultrasoft tyres 6 / 10 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Vettel: "These tyres will not make it to the end. Anybody else I should know about before it's too late?"

Red Bull to Verstappen: "Vettel already reporting his tyres will not make it into the end. It's just a case of nursing these now, you know what to do - you did an excellent job in stint one."

Perez expresses his frustration over being held back by Sirotkin 7 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Perez: "I don't know why you stopped me into this traffic, man.”

*later*

Perez: “Charlie not doing anything about him, huh? He really wants me to crash?

Team: "Charlie says you have to be closer, pushing him harder, before he'll do anything about it.”

Hamilton and Verstappen after being stuck in traffic (Grosjean and Sirotkin) 8 / 10 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Hamilton: “These guys are being crazy.”

Red Bull: “Now watch…”

Verstappen: “What the *** are they doing?”

Red Bull: “Now watch them out, they are racing.”

Hartley complains of being pushed into the wall by Sirotkin 9 / 10 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Hartley: “Yeah, he just drove me off the road into the wall.”