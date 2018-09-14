Sign in
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Analysis

Singapore GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Singapore GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Sep 14, 2018, 6:22 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the latest Formula 1 technical developments on show in the Marina Bay pitlane at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday. Click through the images below...

Red Bull side technical detail

Red Bull side technical detail
1/12

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has a new set of sidepod deflectors available in Singapore, with the two lead elements conjoined to make one much larger surface.

Ferrari SF71H wheel hub

Ferrari SF71H wheel hub
2/12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A closer look at Ferrari’s rear brake drum, which features carefully positioned strakes across the surface in order to redirect airflow that moves between it and the wheel face.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11 with aero paint

Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11 with aero paint
3/12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

The VJM11 is plastered in flo-viz paint as the team assesses whether the extensive package of new parts are living up to expectations.

Ferrari flo-vis technical detail

Ferrari flo-vis technical detail
4/12

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz paint was applied to the SF71-H during FP1 as the team checks to make sure the revisions made to the bargeboards are giving the anticipated results.

Ferrari flo-vis rear wing technical detail

Ferrari flo-vis rear wing technical detail
5/12

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, the team splashed the paint on the rear wing too, making sure that the new slots in the endplate were fulfilling their duties.

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 with aero paint

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 with aero paint
6/12

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Sauber is also keen to make sure that their recent updates matched the results seen in CFD and the windtunnel, as they sprayed flo-viz on the car.

Mercedes AMG F1 rear wing technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 rear wing technical detail
7/12

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes’ high downforce configuration wing, first introduced in Germany, has been modified for Singapore, as an additional slot can now be found at front and rear of the surface.

Racing Point Force India side technical detail

Racing Point Force India side technical detail
8/12

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of Force India’s new bargeboards, which feature a leading vertical element that now arches over to meet the chassis and a revised footplate element. Meanwhile, the strakes on the leading edge of the floor have been upped from three to six.

Racing Point Force India technical detail

Racing Point Force India technical detail
9/12

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The area ahead of the rear tyre has also been modified on the VJM11, with the latter part of the floor upturned and a small flap added above to improve circulation. Meanwhile, the slots that previously permeated the floors edge have been closed in with a metal insert.

Racing Point Force India rear technical detail

Racing Point Force India rear technical detail
10/12

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The diffuser has also been a focus of the team’s attention, with the crossover tab now part of the secondary perforated Gurney, rather than the main diffuser’s body.

Red Bull Racing rear technical detail

Red Bull Racing rear technical detail
11/12

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull are using a high downforce rear wing this weekend, in tandem with a monkey seat over the exhaust.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H with aero paint

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H with aero paint
12/12

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

More flo-viz action at Ferrari, as the paint has made its way around the sidepod and floor region.

VIDEO: F1's 2021 vision versus Ferrari's 2018 car

