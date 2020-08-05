Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

shares
comments
Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
By:
Co-author: Adam Cooper
Aug 5, 2020, 9:58 AM

Silverstone has installed a new kerb ahead of the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at the exit of Becketts after fears over damage being caused to tyres.

Throughout the British Grand Prix weekend, drivers were seen running close to the edge of the track while exiting Becketts and going into Chapel corner, with many dipping a wheel into the grass.

The drivers would then go from the grass onto the kerb at Chapel, putting added forces on the tyres before going onto the Hangar Straight.

The closing stages of the Silverstone race saw three drivers suffer tyre failures, including race winner Lewis Hamilton, while others reported heavily-cut tyres after late pit stops.

Following the race, the FIA requested the installation of a new kerb at the exit of Becketts ahead of this weekend’s second event at Silverstone.

“To help the drivers adhere to track limits this weekend, at the request of the FIA, a 23 metre section of kerb with taper has been installed at the exit of turn 13 ahead of this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix,” a Silverstone spokeswoman confirmed.

A number of drivers also reported cuts in their tyres following Friday’s practice running, which Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola said could have been caused by debris getting caught at the Chapel kerb.

“Probably some of the cuts we found on Friday were caused by the fact that some debris was trapped in the kerb, causing some cuts in the tyres,” Isola said.

“They are working around that and it's a good action, it's a good idea to have this small modification that is helping this situation.”

Read Also:

Renault driver Esteban Ocon said the lack of a kerb exiting Becketts meant it was easier to run wide and dip a wheel onto the grass. “We have seen a lot of cuts and stuff that we don’t normally see in practice. It is true Silverstone is probably the toughest circuit for tyres with the high speed and the kerbs,” Ocon said.

“There is a new thing as well out of Turn 13, there is now no kerb anymore which there was before, so now you run in the dirt and then you go on to the kerb and that could also damage the tyres.

“I don’t know if it came from the carbon debris or just the track being very hard with the tyres or the new cars running wider than I was used to in 2018.

“But we’ve seen more damage and more cut to the tyres than we have ever seen.”

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing

Previous article

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing

Next article

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
37m

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
51m

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
30m

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1

Berlin E-Prix: De Vries tops second practice for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
16m

Berlin E-Prix: De Vries tops second practice for Mercedes

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"

F1 reveals format for two-day Imola grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 reveals format for two-day Imola grand prix

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures

Latest news

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
30m

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
37m

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
51m

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today

37m
2
Formula 1

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

51m
3
Formula 1

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing

1h
4
Formula 1

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1

30m
5
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: De Vries tops second practice for Mercedes

16m

Latest videos

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1
1h

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Latest news

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1
Formula 1

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today
Formula 1

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing
Formula 1

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing

Mercedes-Benz Motorsport launches channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

Mercedes-Benz Motorsport launches channel on Motorsport.tv

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.