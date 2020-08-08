70th Anniversary GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Racing Point RP20 S-duct 1 / 24 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A small detail worth noting is the blister on the RP20’s vanity panel that covers internal components without sacrificing the shape of the rest of the panel.

Red Bull Racing RB16 2 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Having introduced a spoon-shaped rear wing last week, Red Bull has returned to Silverstone with a lower downforce version for the second race.

Test equipment on the Renault F1 Team R.S.20 3 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Renault opted to run a significantly-sized kiel probe array at the rear of the car during FP1 as it looked to gather more data on the turbulence coming off the rear tyres, and the airflow's interaction with the diffuser.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing 4 / 24 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes has an even lower downforce rear wing to test for the second race at Silverstone, with the mainplane nudged up that little higher than the one used just last week.

Flowviz paint on the Racing Point RP20 5 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Racing Point has a new rear wing this weekend, with the spoon-shaped design favoured as it looks to reduce drag around the high-speed Silverstone circuit.

Racing Point RP20 6 / 24 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images A three-quarter view of the new rear wing for Racing Point, which features a spoon-shaped mainplane.

McLaren MCL35 with flow viz paint applied 7 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images McLaren introduced a new set of bargeboards last weekend and continues to evaluate them this weekend, spraying flo-viz paint on them to capture visual confirmation that the airflow is behaving as predicted.

McLaren MCL35 8 / 24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images A top-down view of the McLaren as it returns to the garage, with that flo-viz having been displaced down the right flank of the car.

McLaren MCL35 9 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images More flo-viz on the McLaren, this time on the rear brake duct fence and winglets

McLaren MCL35 10 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Plenty to digest in this picture too, as not only have the team put flo-viz on the airbox so they can gather some visual information about the airflows path in that region, it also has extra thermal imaging cameras mounted in the pods to capture tyre temperature data.

Ferrari SF1000 11 / 24 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Sebastian Vettel at the wheel of his Ferrari SF1000, which once again features a very low downforce rear wing as the team desperately looks to cut drag and reduce its straight line speed deficit.

Ferrari SF1000 12 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ferrari was also making sure it was performing as expected during FP1, as it used flo-viz for some quick visual analysis.

Mercedes F1 W11 13 / 24 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images This rearward shot goes some way to showing the forces acting on the W11 as it's put through its paces in Free Practice by Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren MCL35 14 / 24 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images A rear shot of the McLaren MCL35 of Carlos Sainz outfitted with a larger engine cover and flaps on the trailing edge like the team used in Hungary.

Mercedes F1 W11 15 / 24 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images A three-quarter shot of the Mercedes W11 outfitted with the same low downforce rear wing used at Silverstone last weekend.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 16 / 24 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Another flo-viz test for McLaren, this time the paint has also found its way onto the sidepods too.

Flowviz paint on the AlphaTauri AT01 17 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images AlphaTauri with flo-viz paint on the lower downforce rear wing as the team looks to establish if the airflow is behaving as predicted.

AlphaTauri AT01 18 / 24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Similarly we find the team sprayed flo-viz on the rear of the wing too.

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear wing 19 / 24 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull still has the spoon-shaped rear wing design for the second race at Silverstone but has gone for an even skinnier version this time out.

Red Bull Racing RB16 cooling 20 / 24 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This rearward shot of the RB16 shows a cooling outlet that's built into the section around the headrest.

Racing Point RP20 21 / 24 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Another view of the lower downforce spoon-shaped rear wing on the Racing Point this weekend.

Williams FW43 22 / 24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images A great top-down shot as George Russell enters the pitlane in his FW43.

