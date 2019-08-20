F1 2020 silly season: Who’s in the firing line?
It may only be the summer break, but Formula 1’s next shocking blockbuster driver moves are already being speculated ahead of the 2020 season.
With Alex Albon making the switch to Red Bull from Toro Rosso from Spa onwards this season, and Valtteri Bottas coming under threat from Mercedes reserve driver Esteban Ocon – they lead a group of drivers who face uncertain futures next season.
Scott Mitchell evaluates almost half of the current grid – including Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Robert Kubica – and explains what they have to do to secure an F1 future, or even maintain a seat they currently occupy.
