Should drivers be involved in F1's big decisions?

This week's Motorsport Show asks whether Formula 1 should use drivers more when discussing rule changes and planning circuit layouts.

Last weekend, Lewis Hamilton suggested drivers should be consulted over track designs in the wake of the first layout emerging for the proposed Miami Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel called the circumstances surrounding F1's planned 2019 changes "comical" and wants the FIA to ask the racers themselves when it comes to trying to aid overtaking.

Host Peter Windsor is joined by F1 Racing Editor-in-Chief Anthony Rowlinson and technical pundit Craig Scarborough to analyse the merit in those claims.