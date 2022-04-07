Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Alfa Romeo "not alone" in suffering F1 start oscillation problems Next / Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years"
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Shahin backing on McLaren F1 cars

The McLaren Formula 1 cars will carry backing from the Shahin family-owned OTR chain of convenience stores for the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Shahin backing on McLaren F1 cars
Listen to this article

The McLarens will sport significant OTR signage across the weekend, with logos on either side of the front wing endplates and the sidepods.

The deal is understood to be tied to McLaren's association with British American Tobacco.

OTR is a chain of convenience stores and fuel stations located mostly in South Australia.

It is part of the Peregrine Corporation which is owned by the Shahin family, who are very well known in Australian motor racing circles.

Sam and Yasser Shahin are both experienced competitors in GT racing, while OTR sponsorship has featured in Supercars several times.

Their biggest investment in the sport, however, is The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia, which the Shahins built back in 2017.

The Bend features the second longest permanent circuit in the world (after the Nordschleife) as well as karting and four wheel drive facilities.

Work has also begun on a $30 million drag racing strip.

The Shahins also own the famous Mallala circuit in South Australia.

Alfa Romeo "not alone" in suffering F1 start oscillation problems
Previous article

Alfa Romeo "not alone" in suffering F1 start oscillation problems
Next article

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years"

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years"
