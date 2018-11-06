Sette Camara gets McLaren test and development role

The 20-year-old Brazilian has partnered Lando Norris, who will replace Stoffel Vandoorne in the McLaren F1 line-up in 2019, at Carlin this year.

“It’s my dream to one day become a Formula 1 driver, and I’d like to thank McLaren for giving me this incredible opportunity,” Sette Camara said.

“My aim is to integrate myself in the team and work as closely with them as possible; to listen, learn and help to develop as a driver, as well as support McLaren.”

A Macau Grand Prix and Masters of F3 podium finisher, Sette Camara was part of the Red Bull Junior Team during his two seasons in European F3 with Motopark, and tested the Toro Rosso STR11 at Silverstone in 2016.

He parted ways with the energy drinks giant ahead his move to F2, and finished 12th in his debut season in the category, scoring MP Motorsport's first win with the Dallara GP2/11 in three years.

He became a regular frontrunner in his sophomore season after switching to Carlin, and sits sixth in the standings ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sergio to McLaren and our Young Driver Programme,” said McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran.

“We’ve been following his progress for some time and believe he is a promising young talent with a real potential.

“We’re looking forward to working with him to develop his skills as a well-rounded driver, while having him support our racing operations.”