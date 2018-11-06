Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sette Camara gets McLaren test and development role

shares
comments
Sette Camara gets McLaren test and development role
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
1h ago

Formula 2 racer Sergio Sette Camara will take on a test and development role at McLaren after joining the Woking-based Formula 1 team's junior programme.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has partnered Lando Norris, who will replace Stoffel Vandoorne in the McLaren F1 line-up in 2019, at Carlin this year.

“It’s my dream to one day become a Formula 1 driver, and I’d like to thank McLaren for giving me this incredible opportunity,” Sette Camara said.

“My aim is to integrate myself in the team and work as closely with them as possible; to listen, learn and help to develop as a driver, as well as support McLaren.”

A Macau Grand Prix and Masters of F3 podium finisher, Sette Camara was part of the Red Bull Junior Team during his two seasons in European F3 with Motopark, and tested the Toro Rosso STR11 at Silverstone in 2016.

He parted ways with the energy drinks giant ahead his move to F2, and finished 12th in his debut season in the category, scoring MP Motorsport's first win with the Dallara GP2/11 in three years.

He became a regular frontrunner in his sophomore season after switching to Carlin, and sits sixth in the standings ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sergio to McLaren and our Young Driver Programme,” said McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran.

“We’ve been following his progress for some time and believe he is a promising young talent with a real potential.

“We’re looking forward to working with him to develop his skills as a well-rounded driver, while having him support our racing operations.”

Sergio Sette Camara, Carlin

Sergio Sette Camara, Carlin

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Next article
Why F1's on the brink of a driver's-eye breakthrough

Previous article

Why F1's on the brink of a driver's-eye breakthrough
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , FIA F2
Drivers Sergio Sette Camara
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Why F1's on the brink of a driver's-eye breakthrough Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's on the brink of a driver's-eye breakthrough

1h ago

Latest videos
Smedley to leave Williams - what next for F1's struggling team 08:10
Formula 1

Smedley to leave Williams - what next for F1's struggling team

19h ago
Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims 08:23
Formula 1

Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims

Nov 2, 2018

Shop Our Store

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
Sette Camara gets McLaren test and development role
Formula 1

Sette Camara gets McLaren test and development role

Why F1's on the brink of a driver's-eye breakthrough
Formula 1

Why F1's on the brink of a driver's-eye breakthrough

Ferrari: F1 would be
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 would be "wrong" to ditch Pirelli

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.