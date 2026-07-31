Sergio Perez reveals how Max Verstappen's "pure" leadership made him a faster F1 driver
Sergio Perez says learning from Max Verstappen’s leadership and technical direction during their four years at Red Bull helped make him a faster F1 driver
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez says observing four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen's "pure" leadership during their four-year stint as Red Bull team-mates from 2021 to 2024 made him a faster driver, despite the immense toll of partnering the Dutchman.
During an appearance on the High Performance podcast, Perez detailed the internal dynamics at the Milton Keynes outfit. While the Mexican driver has been vocal about how the team's singular focus on Verstappen contributed to his 2024 exit, he discussed his former team-mate's unique ability to direct car development and motivate team personnel.
"Being four years next to Max, he's a driving force," Perez said. "Although he has all the support you can dream of as a racing driver, Max is a tremendous force, a tremendous, complete driver in all areas."
He added: "It really taught me how to lead the team as well. Max is a pure leader in how he pushes everyone around him in performance. He knows exactly what he needs to go quick and where he's lacking.
"He's a tremendous hard worker as well. So, learning that from Max and seeing that firsthand for four years in very different cars, that has definitely made me a faster driver."
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Expanding on what makes Verstappen so successful, the 36-year-old pointed to how he is able to push the team in the right direction. "Pushing the team in a certain direction, giving them the direction, not many drivers can do that.
"Telling them exactly where we are lacking and how we can get there is something very, very unique that I've learned."
Perez was replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson for 2025. After taking a year out of the series, Perez signed for the newly formed Cadillac F1 team. After the first half of the season, he sits 22nd in the drivers' standings.
Share Or Save This Story
Sergio Perez lifts lid on "toughest" F1 seat alongside Max Verstappen
Cadillac's Sergio Perez fears Aston Martin's Hungary B-spec will "close the gap"
Sergio Perez considered permanent F1 exit after "toxic" end to Red Bull stint
Why progress 'won't satisfy' Red Bull until it can give Max Verstappen a winning car
Red Bull admits budget cap will slow its F1 development in remainder of 2026
Former Red Bull insider warns F1 calendar risks "professional burnout"
Latest news
Haas “fighting with both hands tied” as it fails to match budget cap
Rachel Brookes opens up on emotional Lewis Hamilton farewell after Sky Sports F1 exit
Top 10 McLaren F1 cars ranked: MCL39, M23, MP4/4 and more
Sergio Perez reveals how Max Verstappen's "pure" leadership made him a faster F1 driver
Top 10 McLaren F1 cars ranked: MCL39, M23, MP4/4 and more
Why progress 'won't satisfy' Red Bull until it can give Max Verstappen a winning car
Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments