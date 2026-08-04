Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Cleetus McFarland buys Pro Late Model to work on racecraft

NASCAR
Cleetus McFarland buys Pro Late Model to work on racecraft

George Russell's 2026 F1 bad luck is beyond a "Rocky" story, says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
George Russell's 2026 F1 bad luck is beyond a "Rocky" story, says David Coulthard

Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Endurance
Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

WEC
GT World Challenge and WEC clash: What will teams and drivers racing both championships do?

Where to watch NASCAR for the rest of the 2026 season

NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Where to watch NASCAR for the rest of the 2026 season

Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

IMSA
Road America
Laurin Heinrich secures dramatic runner-up at Road America despite 'exploding' door

Winward Racing closes in on GTD title after big Road America win

IMSA
Road America
Winward Racing closes in on GTD title after big Road America win
Formula 1 Hungaroring Pirelli test

Sergio Perez explains what is holding Cadillac back in F1 2026

The American outfit is yet to score a point during its debut season in F1 this year

Ed Hardy Stuart Codling
Published:
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Sergio Perez is frustrated by the lack of development Cadillac has made in the 2026 Formula 1 season, arguing the debutant outfit must ‘rethink its processes’.

The American marque made its championship debut this year, but Cadillac is bottom of the standings and without a point after 11 rounds - scrapping with Aston Martin at the back of the pack. 

Although that was largely expected, Cadillac’s approximate 2.5-second gap to the front has remained constant despite continuous updates to the MAC-26, including a big one in Austria.

But the upgrades haven’t had the impact those brought by rival teams have had, namely Aston, which leapfrogged ahead of Cadillac with its B-spec chassis in Hungary last time out.

Speaking ahead of that Budapest weekend, Perez, who’d already predicted that the British outfit would overtake his team, said: “It has been very tricky, it has been very difficult for us to develop. I think we haven't developed basically enough.

“We obviously have to rethink all our processes to make sure that we are able to develop a lot stronger, because in Formula 1 it is all about developing.

“I think it is what we are lacking a bit. Obviously, being a new team, we haven't developed as much as we would have liked.”

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Being a new team makes Cadillac a little bit hamstrung in this area compared to others, because it is still relying on buying some parts from other companies rather than making everything itself.

“It is a little bit of inefficiency and obviously a lack of development because a lot of it is done through third parties, so we don't control much of it,” said Perez. “So, there is a lot of work done behind the scenes to try to get on top of all of that.

“We don't have a clear process in place,” he added. “With a lot of the teams established, they know their process on development. They have a very clear line [on] how to do things backwards and forwards.

“For us, there is a lot of curves at the moment that we are still finding out and we are still trying to get the most of it. We have to strengthen that line and that will be a lot better.”

Cadillac’s problems are exacerbated by it being the start of a regulation cycle, as this makes having an efficient development timeline more crucial as teams keep learning the new ruleset.

So Perez revealed that the Graeme Lowdon-led squad is aiming for more upgrades in the second half of 2026, which should then put it in good stead for its sophomore campaign in 2027.

“Right now, it is a point where we start focusing on next year,” said Perez. “It is a bit of a balance, but still I think no one in the team is happy with where we currently are.

“So, I would think that the team will keep pushing for a few more upgrades to come to make sure that we are able to at least show to ourselves that our development process is strong. That will give us a lot of confidence going forward.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA criticised by former driver for failing to act sooner on 2026 F1 rules
Next article Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Top Comments
More from
Ed Hardy

Theo Pourchaire to make full-time return to single-seater racing

Formula E
Formula E
Theo Pourchaire to make full-time return to single-seater racing

Audi performing better than expected in F1 2026 - Allan McNish

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Audi performing better than expected in F1 2026 - Allan McNish

How Max Verstappen's Nurburgring adventure marked the next phase of his legacy

GT
How Max Verstappen's Nurburgring adventure marked the next phase of his legacy
More from
Sergio Perez

David Croft praises Cadillac's no-excuses approach after F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
David Croft praises Cadillac's no-excuses approach after F1 Hungarian GP

Sergio Perez reveals how Max Verstappen's "pure" leadership made him a faster F1 driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Sergio Perez reveals how Max Verstappen's "pure" leadership made him a faster F1 driver

Sergio Perez lifts lid on "toughest" F1 seat alongside Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Sergio Perez lifts lid on "toughest" F1 seat alongside Max Verstappen
More from
Cadillac F1 Team

Inside Valtteri Bottas's stunning Australian vineyard home

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Inside Valtteri Bottas's stunning Australian vineyard home

Cadillac tracking Rafael Camara as 2027 F1 target

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Cadillac tracking Rafael Camara as 2027 F1 target

The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

Latest news

Cleetus McFarland buys Pro Late Model to work on racecraft

NASCAR
Cleetus McFarland buys Pro Late Model to work on racecraft

George Russell's 2026 F1 bad luck is beyond a "Rocky" story, says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
George Russell's 2026 F1 bad luck is beyond a "Rocky" story, says David Coulthard

Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Endurance
Inside the Nurburgring turf war: Introducing the players and what's at stake

Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Feature

Discover prime content

The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Why F1 still owns only one grand prix

Formula 1
By Jennifer Frisinger
Why F1 still owns only one grand prix

Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

The deep and lasting significance of the McLaren MP4/4’s forgotten older brother

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
The deep and lasting significance of the McLaren MP4/4’s forgotten older brother
View more