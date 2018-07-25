Tributes pour in for Sergio Marchionne

Tributes have flooded in from the world of motorsport, the automotive industry and beyond, following the passing of former Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne.

A colourful and charismatic fellow, Marchionne was one of the most respected chiefs in the auto industry, having turned around Fiat's waning automotive fortunes.

The Italian will be remembered as a great motivator who got things done, who fought his corner in Ferrari's best interests and spoke as he found, and a giant of the car industry as a whole.

Jean Todt, FIA president

"It is with great sadness that I learned that Sergio Marchionne tragically and unexpectedly passed away. Sergio achieved a colossal amount for the automotive industry and motor sport worldwide. He dedicated himself fully to turn around the FIAT-Chrysler group and put all his energy to bring Scuderia Ferrari back to the top.

"He was an endearing, upstanding and brave man, an unconventional and visionary leader. He was an eminent member of the FIA F1 Strategy Group and of the FIA High-Level Panel for Road Safety. His death is a considerable loss. On behalf of the entire FIA community, all my thoughts go out to his family, his friends and his Ferrari and Fiat-Chrysler group teams."

Chase Carey, F1 CEO

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sergio Marchionne. He was a great leader of not just Formula 1 and the automobile world, but the business world overall. He led with great passion, energy and insight, and inspired all around him. His contributions to Formula 1 are immeasurable. He was also a true friend to all of us and he will be deeply missed. At this difficult time, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues."

Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 boss

Sergio Mattarella, Italian president

"Marchionne wrote an important page in the history of Italian industry. As leader of Fiat he went through years of very deep and radical transformation of markets, production systems, financial strategies, and trade union relations. He has ensured the continuity and the re-launch of the group by building a new combination able to keep up with the competition."

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest at Le Mans

"Sergio Marchionne made a significant mark on the automobile world – and motorsport – for many years. His passion, subtleness and insight were undeniable. On behalf of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, may I extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, acquaintances and colleagues."

"Sergio Marchionne was one of the most respected leaders in the industry whose creativity and bold determination helped to restore Chrysler to financial health and grow Fiat Chrysler into a profitable global automaker. His extraordinary leadership, candor and passion for the industry will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time."

"We at General Motors offer our condolences to Sergio Marchionne's family and friends. Sergio created a remarkable legacy in the automotive industry. Our thoughts are also with our industry colleagues at Fiat Chrysler as they deal with this sudden loss."

"Our entire team at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi were saddened to learn of the death of Sergio Marchionne. At this difficult time, we would like to express our sympathies to the Marchionne family, to our colleagues at Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH International."

"The auto industry has lost a real giant. And many of us have lost a very dear friend: Sergio Marchionne."

