Serena Williams celebrates Lewis Hamilton after milestone Ferrari F1 win
Serena Williams publicly praised Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time Formula 1 champion claimed his first Ferrari grand prix victory in Barcelona
Serena Williams
Photo by: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images
Tennis legend Serena Williams was one of the first sporting figures outside of Formula 1 to congratulate Lewis Hamilton following his commanding victory at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
Hamilton, now in his second season with Ferrari, pulled off a three-stop strategy at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday afternoon. The Briton's victory marked his 106th career win and his first with Ferrari.
Taking to social media shortly after the chequered flag, the 23-time Grand Slam champion posted on her Instagram Story, "Never forget. I love you bro", alongside the post that Hamilton had shared with the caption, "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE."
Novak Djokovic, who attended the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and waved the chequered flag, also posted about Hamilton's win, simply writing, "Greatness."
After a difficult first season with Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton has bounced back this season. He earned his first podium finish with the Maranello outfit by taking a third-place at the Chinese Grand Prix and two second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco before claiming his first win with the team.
The seven-time champion touched upon the low moments he endured in recent years as he reflected on the milestone moment. "To all the fans, this win is for you. I could not have made it to this moment without the support from you all. You’ve stuck by me," he wrote as part of a post on Instagram.
"There have been dark times, times where the negativity won out and I felt useless and hope felt impossible. You all told me to remember. To remember to fight, to remember to keep going. To remember who I am. This win is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you, Team LH, thank you, Tifosi. Let’s keep it going."
Hamilton now sits 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' standings.
Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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