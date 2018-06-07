Should F1 bring back the 'Senna wobble'?

Pierre Gasly and Toro Rosso tested Formula 1's latest attempts at a visor cam at the recent Monaco Grand Prix. But is rawer footage the right step to bring viewers closer to the action?

While the Monaco Grand Prix may have left many fans pretty underwhelmed, there was something that did raise excitement levels in the days after the race.

This came via some onboard 'visor cam' footage released by Formula 1, which featured Pierre Gasly completing an installation lap for Toro Rosso. It was created using a camera mounted on special glasses designed to capture the true intensity of driving around the streets of Monaco.